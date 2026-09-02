The reorganisation of Maternity Hospital №3 in Mykolaiv is set to culminate in the establishment of a perinatal centre

Maternity Hospital №3. Photo from open sources

The Mykolaiv Regional Council is set to finalise the reorganisation of Maternity Hospital №3. To this end, at the next session, councillors are to transfer the hospital’s assets to the regional clinical hospital and make the necessary amendments to its articles of association. There are plans to establish a branch called the «Perinatal Centre» on the premises of the maternity hospital.

The Mykolaiv Regional Council’s Standing Committee on Education and Science has supported putting the matter before the session for consideration. As reported by NikVesti.

It should be noted that, following decisions by the Mykolaiv City Council and the Mykolaiv Regional Council, the Mykolaiv City Council’s municipal non-profit enterprise «Maternity Hospital №3» was transferred to regional municipal ownership.

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In the final stage, the enterprise is to be merged with the Mykolaiv Regional Clinical Hospital. In particular, the committee considered the issue of approving the transfer deed. Once the reorganisation is complete, the enterprise will cease to exist as a separate legal entity, and its assets and rights will be transferred to the regional clinical hospital.

Tetiana Labartkava, Chief of Staff of the Regional Council’s Executive Office, noted that this concerns the property complex at 3 Kyivska Street. It is planned to assign this property to the regional clinical hospital on a usufruct basis — a right to use the property as provided for by law.

Following this, there are plans to establish a separate unit of the regional hospital on the site of the former maternity hospital — the «Perinatal Centre» branch.

Tetiana Labartkava also gave assurances that medical staff would continue to work in their respective departments, and that their salaries would not automatically be adjusted or reduced as a result of the reorganisation. At the same time, there are plans to merge some administrative and support roles.

Separately, the committee supported putting forward for the session the issue of terminating the employment contract with Oleh Ishchenko, director of Maternity Hospital №3.

«When we transferred the maternity hospital to regional municipal ownership, the decision stated that his employment should be continued. A change of ownership is not grounds for terminating his employment. However, now that the organisation will cease to exist, we are terminating his employment,» she noted.

At the same time, Oleh Ishchenko will be recommended for the post of head of the newly established perinatal centre.

It should be recalled that 10,55 million hryvnias were allocated from the regional budget to settle the debts of Maternity Hospital No. 3, which the Mykolaiv City Council had transferred to regional ownership. These funds were allocated by an order of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration dated 10 July.

Transfer of Maternity Hospital №3 to the region

It should be recalled that in 2025, medical staff at Maternity Hospital №3 and the Mykolaiv Emergency Medical Hospital went several months without receiving their salaries. The delay in paying the medical staff’s salaries was attributed to the fact that the contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine was signed later than planned. The debts were settled in March 2025.

In January 2026, it emerged that Maternity Hospital №3 was not receiving sufficient funding from the National Health Service of Ukraine due to the critical demographic situation in the city. The facility required additional funding from the city budget.

Subsequently, councillors of the Mykolaiv City Council supported a decision to reorganise the city’s healthcare network, which involved the creation of a cluster hospital and the transfer of one of the maternity hospitals to the ownership of the region.

On 9 April, at a session of the Mykolaiv City Council, councillors approved the transfer of Maternity Hospital №3 to the region’s ownership. The Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, stated that integrating the maternity hospital into the regional hospital was necessary to retain the staff.

On 16 April, councillors of the Mykolaiv Regional Council approved its transfer to regional ownership. On 28 May, the Mykolaiv Regional Council approved the deed of transfer of Maternity Hospital №3 to the region as an integral property complex. The councillors reduced the hospital’s authorised capital to 1,000 hryvnias.

In June, it was reported at the regional council’s environmental committee meetings that the maternity hospital had debts. The figure of 4 million hryvnias was initially cited.

On 18 June, the Mykolaiv Regional Council voted to merge Maternity Hospital №3 with the regional clinical hospital. In addition, councillors increased its authorised capital to 5.5 million hryvnias.