 The regional clinical hospital in Mykolaiv plans to renovate its access roads at a cost of ₴7.5 million

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Main News Municipality 15:49, 04 September, 2026

The regional clinical hospital in Mykolaiv plans to renovate its access roads at a cost of ₴7.5 million

Біля Миколаївської обласної клінічної лікарні збираються відремонтувати проїзди. Фото Facebook-сторінка лікарніThe access roads near the Mykolaiv Regional Clinical Hospital are set to be repaired. Photo: the hospital’s Facebook page

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration has announced a tender for the major repair of the access roads at the regional clinical hospital. The estimated cost of the works is 7.5 million hryvnias.

The information has been published on the Prozorro public procurement system.

The tender was announced on 31 August by the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration’s Department of Urban Planning, Architecture, Capital Construction and Development Project Support. The auction will begin on 15 September.

Тендер на ремонт проїздів біля лікарні. Скриншот з ProzorroTender for the repair of access roads near the hospital. Screenshot from Prozorro

According to the scope of works, repairs are planned for the area near the rehabilitation ward and the diagnostic centre. The old surfacing is to be removed, the sub-base prepared for the new surfacing, new kerbs installed, approximately 900 square metres of pavements tiled, and 7 square metres of tactile paving laid.

The works are to be commissioned by 31 December 2026, but with the note ‘or until the contractual obligations have been fully fulfilled’.

As a reminder, the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration plans to allocate 5.2 million hryvnias for the major refurbishment of the anaesthesiology, intensive care and hyperbaric oxygenation department at the Mykolaiv Regional Clinical Hospital. Last year, 5.8 million was already allocated for repairs to this department.

It was also reported that the Mykolaiv Regional Clinical Hospital is currently unable to establish an inpatient palliative care unit due to a lack of suitable premises. However, the possibility of establishing such a unit is currently under consideration, as palliative care must be accessible, particularly in regional healthcare facilities.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

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