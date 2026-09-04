An interactive cube showcasing projects by Denmark and the UNDP has been unveiled on Soborna Square in Mykolaiv

An interactive cube showcasing Denmark’s and the UNDP’s support for the region’s recovery has been unveiled in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

On Friday, 4 September, an interactive cube entitled «Together for the Reconstruction of Mykolaiv Region» was unveiled on Soborna Square in Mykolaiv. The installation highlights the partnership between the Danish Government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the reconstruction of Mykolaiv and the region.

This was reported by a NikVesti correspondent.

At the centre of the cube is an interactive map of the Mykolaiv region, showing the geographical distribution of support provided by Denmark and the UNDP. In particular, it highlights administrative service centres, recovery and development offices, social reintegration centres, vocational training institutions, programmes for veterans, police stations, ‘green rooms’ and mobile services.

i Support those who keep the city informed every day Club NikVesti — a place where the reader and the editorial team are on the same side. Members have access to a private chat, an exclusive newsletter with behind-the-scenes stories from journalists, see the news earlier, and influence the changes. Join us. Together we keep the city bright One-time support Monthly € 1 € 2 € 10 Donate by phone by card € 2 by phone by card € 5 by phone by card € 10 by phone by card Secure payment Secure payment The recipient of donations is the NGO “Mykolaiv Media Hub” (EDRPOU 45160758). By making a donation, you confirm that the amount is non-refundable and may be used by the NGO to implement its statutory activities, including supporting independent journalism and creating socially significant content. Public offer.

During the opening, the importance of the stories of people who benefit from the outcomes of the implemented projects was also emphasised.

«And, of course, we encourage you to pay particular attention to people’s stories, as they best illustrate what recovery means — not just in figures, but in everyday life. For many people, recovery is not just a phrase you might come across online. It is real life and real change,» speakers said during the event.

Auke Lotsma, UNDP’s Resident Representative in Ukraine, emphasised that the cube is intended to show the residents of the Mykolaiv region where international aid is being channelled and what results have already been achieved.

«We are standing next to the cube now, and I would like to thank the people who were working until nine o’clock last night to ensure that everything with this installation went smoothly. I arrived early to check that everything was working. This cube is not just about the installation itself, but also about showing where the money is going, so that residents can see this for themselves. When people see UNDP vehicles, they are curious to know what is happening. It’s also great for the young people of Mykolaiv, as they can come and see what’s happening not only in Mykolaiv itself, but also across the Mykolaiv region. I know that lots of people come to Soborna Square in the evening. I hope they’ll be able to make the most of this cube and find something interesting for themselves. And, of course, there’s still a lot to be done for Mykolaiv. I hope our partnership will continue,» said Auke Lotsma.

Auke Lotsma, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine. Photo: NikVesti

Jakob Hansen, Head of the Danish Embassy’s office in Mykolaiv, noted that it is important not only to implement projects but also to communicate their results, particularly in the context of an information war.

«We Danes are a rather modest lot. We don’t like to show off, we don’t want to come across as arrogant, and we want all our successes to be low-key. But we must remember that here, in the Mykolaiv region, we are operating in a very complex information environment. We need to counter all the evil deeds of our common enemy with good news and talk about all the good things we are doing. The UNDP is one of our partners. We have achieved a great deal together over the past four years, and in the years to come we will continue to open new Community Service Centres, improve services for communities in the Mykolaiv region, raise the standard of healthcare provision, and so on,» said Jakob Hansen.

He also recalled the recent shelling of Snihurivka, which damaged the Public Service Centre built with Danish support. Despite such situations, he said, the country continues to support the Mykolaiv region.

«We do, of course, face difficulties. Recently, unfortunately, we saw our Public Service Centre in Snihurivka destroyed. However, this does not frighten or deter us in the slightest. We will continue to work in this direction, because we understand that it is necessary and that we are in the right,» said Jakob Hansen.

Jakob Hansen, Head of the Danish Embassy’s Office in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

Vitalii Lukov, First Deputy Mayor of Mykolaiv, emphasised that it is important to highlight the results of international partners’ work and the positive changes taking place in the city and the region.

«We need to fill the information space with positive news, with stories of good deeds, because someone else will inevitably fill that space with other things, and it will then cost us more to put it all right. Thank you to Denmark for not only doing the work but also teaching us how to showcase it. Wise people once told me that excessive modesty is a path to oblivion. Perhaps there is some truth in that, because we need to talk about what we are doing. I’ll say it again: the enemy knows how to do this; they know how to influence the minds of our people. We really want to ensure that all those superhuman efforts our lads and lasses are making right now aren’t later traded for cheap gas. That is precisely why we must work towards this and speak out about it as much as possible,» said Vitalii Lukov.

Vitalii Lukov, First Deputy Mayor of Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

Mykola Marinov, Deputy Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, noted that the scale of Denmark’s aid to the region is not always obvious, as the projects are being implemented in various communities.

«In fact, if you look at it from the outside and try to see the aid Denmark is providing, you might not notice it. And this is despite the fact that the total is approaching 200 million euros, I think, if not more. It’s difficult to quantify, because it’s not just the Danish government that’s helping, but also private foundations, companies and individuals who come here to lend a hand. It’s hard to put a monetary value on it. When you look at the region — and it’s a large one; we have a vast territory, a large population and many communities — it’s all spread out somehow. Those of us who work with Denmark on a daily basis can see this. We’re aware of it, but someone who doesn’t deal with this on a daily basis doesn’t even realise what a huge amount of help Denmark has provided us with over all these years,» said Mykola Marinov.

Mykola Marinov, Deputy Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration. Photo: NikVesti

He added that the list of UNDP projects displayed in the cube is only part of the assistance provided by Mykolaiv Oblast’s international partners.

«At the moment, only one partner is represented in this cube — the UNDP. But it seems you have five major partners, I mean, and many smaller ones as well. So even here you can see just how much work has been done. This is only a fraction — perhaps as little as 20 per cent. And the rest isn’t even shown here. I think the next step is to bring everything together. I hope we have plenty of exciting things ahead of us. God willing, one day we will prevail. The airport needs to be rebuilt so that flights from Copenhagen to Mykolaiv can go direct, rather than via Chisinau. And so that our people can fly there and see for themselves what Denmark is like, our much-loved country,» concluded Mykola Marinov.

The interactive cube will be on display on Soborna Square in Mykolaiv from 4 to 25 September, daily from 08:00 to 21:00.

An interactive cube showcasing Denmark’s and the UNDP’s support for the region’s reconstruction has been unveiled in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An interactive cube showcasing Denmark’s and the UNDP’s support for the region’s recovery has been unveiled in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An interactive cube showcasing Denmark’s and the UNDP’s support for the region’s recovery has been unveiled in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An interactive cube showcasing Denmark’s and the UNDP’s support for the region’s recovery has been unveiled in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An interactive cube showcasing Denmark’s and the UNDP’s support for the region’s recovery has been unveiled in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An interactive cube showcasing Denmark’s and the UNDP’s support for the region’s recovery has been unveiled in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An interactive cube showcasing Denmark’s and the UNDP’s support for the region’s recovery has been unveiled in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An interactive cube showcasing Denmark’s and the UNDP’s support for the region’s recovery has been unveiled in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An interactive cube showcasing the support provided by Denmark and the UNDP for the region’s recovery has been unveiled in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

It should be noted that since 2022, Denmark has been a strategic partner of Mykolaiv in the areas of reconstruction, the restoration of critical infrastructure and the region’s economic development.

Currently, as part of a project by the Kingdom of Denmark’s Ukraine Reconstruction Fund, plans are underway to build social housing in the Pivnichnyi neighbourhood of Mykolaiv. The first project is already being developed. Several blocks of flats are to be built, comprising a total of 208 flats, which will primarily be made available to internally displaced persons.

In addition, 75 modular homes for displaced persons have already been installed in eight communities across the Mykolaiv region. Some of these are being provided to doctors, police officers, rescue workers and other specialists whom the communities are seeking to recruit.

Denmark has also provided Mykolaiv with 7.2 million euros for solar power stations, as well as 7.2 million euros for the installation of individual heating units (IHUs).