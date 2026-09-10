Pervomaisk has signed an agreement with Denmark to fund the refurbishment of the maternity ward to the tune of €6.2 million

The maternity hospital in Pervomaisk. Photo: Gard.City

Pervomaisk has signed an agreement with international partners to fund the reconstruction and modernisation of the maternity hospital. The total cost of the project is 6.2 million euros.

This was announced by the mayor of Pervomaisk, Oleh Demchenko, during his report on the first half of the year, according to NikVesti.

According to him, during the first half of 2026, the city authorities held negotiations and consultations with international partners. Following this work, the parties signed an agreement.

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Funding for the project is being provided by the Danish Government, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO).

The project involves a comprehensive refurbishment of the building. In particular, plans include thermal modernisation, upgrading the utility networks, installing energy-efficient equipment and backup power storage systems, and fitting out a modern shelter.

Particular emphasis will be placed on the healthcare facility’s energy self-sufficiency. As part of the project, there are plans to install a solar power station, heat pumps for heating, and to drill boreholes.

«This will be one of the largest investments in the development of the community’s healthcare sector in recent years,» said Oleh Demchenko.

The city council had previously reported that the maternity hospital’s energy costs amounted to 8.5 million hryvnias in a single heating season. Following the refurbishment, building maintenance costs are expected to be reduced by approximately 70 per cent — to around 3 million hryvnias per year.