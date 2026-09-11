 Plans are in place to replace around 11 km of water mains in Mykolaiv: an international tender has been announced

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    11 September, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 11 September , 2026 Friday

  • Mykolaiv • 20.4° Overcast

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Main News Municipality 15:00, 11 September, 2026

Plans are in place to replace around 11 km of water mains in Mykolaiv: an international tender has been announced

Заміна труб у Миколаєві, архівне фото «NikVesti»Pipe replacement in Mykolaiv, archive photo by NikVesti

Plans are in place to replace around 11 kilometres of steel water pipes in Mykolaiv, funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

This is stated in a procurement notice on the EBRD’s electronic procurement platform, according to NikVesti.

The works have been divided into three sections. In the first section, around 5.5 kilometres of pipes are to be replaced; in the second, 3.5 kilometres; and a further 2 kilometres in the third.

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The procurement is being conducted via an open, single-stage tender. Companies from various countries may participate, provided that the tender documentation does not specify any particular restrictions.

Bids may be submitted until 19 October 2026. The cost of the forthcoming works is not specified in the published notice.

The replacement of the water mains is planned to be financed by a loan or grant from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The procurement forms part of the «Emergency Water Supply in Mykolaiv» project.

It should be noted that the municipal enterprise «Mykolaivvodokanal», together with its contractors, has already upgraded approximately 15 kilometres of water supply networks. Currently, the utility company is replacing over two kilometres each month.

After the Russians damaged the water pipeline supplying Mykolaiv, the city relied for several years on a backup source with a high salt content. The salty water damaged 1,200 kilometres of the city’s water supply network. «Mykolaivvodokanal» reported that it is impossible to replace the entire length of the network that was damaged by the inflow of salt water.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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