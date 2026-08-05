«Contractor Has Been Chosen»: Mykolaiv City Council reveals when NEFCO solar power plant installations will begin

Roof-top solar power stations in Mykolaiv. Illustrative photo: NikVesti

In Mykolaiv, the companies tasked with installing solar power stations under the NEFCO project, funded by the Danish government, have been selected. This will enable the city’s public facilities to be supplied with electricity.

The parties are currently preparing to sign the contract — approximately 30 days have been set aside for this, Deputy Mayor Serhii Korenev announced during a staff meeting on 4 August, according to NikVesti.

The winning bidder was a consortium of two companies — Vattenrode LLC and TEK Kazakhstan LLC. According to the deputy mayor, both companies are registered in Ukraine.

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«Under the NEFCO project, this relates directly to the solar power stations operated by «Mykolaivoblteploenergo». In fact, the winner is a consortium comprising two companies: Wattenrode LLC and TEK Kazakhstan LLC. These are all legal entities under Ukrainian law; one simply has «Kazakhstan» in its name,» said Serhii Korenev.

According to data from the YouControl analytical system, «Wattenrode» has been registered in Ukraine for over 12 years. Its director is Mukhit Nurbaiev from Kazakhstan. The company operates in a number of sectors, the main one being the construction of residential and non-residential buildings. The company’s authorised capital stands at 1.2 million hryvnias, and it employs 177 staff. However, YouControl does not hold any data on the company «TEK Kazakhstan».

The deputy mayor did not specify the exact date when work on the solar power stations would begin. Work will be able to commence once the contract has been signed.

«All these meetings and the selection of the successful bidders took place in conjunction with NEFCO and consultants hired by NEFCO. As of today, 24 July, the deadline for signing the contract has begun. It lasts approximately 30 days, but it all depends on NEFCO. In other words, a winner has been selected, and the contract signing procedure is now underway,» added Serhii Korenev.

As a reminder, NEFCO was seeking a contractor to build a 9.9 MW solar power station to supply electricity to Mykolaiv’s municipal facilities.

Prior to this, the city council signed a grant agreement with the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO) worth over 14 million euros, of which 7.2 million euros is earmarked for the construction of three solar power stations, each with a capacity of 9.9 MW. These funds were allocated by the Danish government.