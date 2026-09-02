Denmark is funding the design of social housing in the Pivnichny district of Mykolaiv — 208 flats are to be built

There are plans to build 208 flats as social housing in the Pivnichnyy neighbourhood. Photo: oksagen.ua estate agency

As part of a project by the Kingdom of Denmark’s Ukraine Reconstruction Fund, social housing is to be built in the Pivnichnyi neighbourhood of Mykolaiv. The first project is already being developed. Several blocks are to be built, comprising a total of 208 flats, which will primarily be available to internally displaced persons.

This was announced by Ihor Nabatov, First Deputy Director of the Department of Municipal Services (DMS), during a briefing on the restoration of housing damaged during shelling, according to NikVesti.

According to Ihor Nabatov, the design work is being fully funded by the GAU Fonden Ukraine Reconstruction Fund. According to preliminary information, five blocks of flats, ranging from four to seven storeys, will be built. There will be 208 flats in total.

«The Department of Urban Development is the client, and all payments are made from the Reconstruction Fund. The designer working on this project was also selected by the GAU Fonden. This was stipulated both in the memorandum and in the project agreement, which was subsequently signed. And as of today, we already have a clear idea of how many flats there will be. There will be 208 flats,» said Ihor Nabatov.

During construction, shelters compliant with the new standards will be built immediately, as well as parking spaces.

Olena Tuova, Head of the State Architectural and Construction Inspection, and Ihor Nabatov, First Deputy Director of the Department of Municipal Services. Photo: NikVesti

In Chernihiv, as the deputy director of the Department of Urban Economy explained, similar housing has been under construction since January 2026. This was seen as an advantage for Mykolaiv, as the project will undergo scrutiny during the expert reviews, meaning that all aspects will be taken into account in the Pivnichnyi neighbourhood.

«This means that the design phase will be much quicker in Mykolaiv than it was in Chernihiv. We expect that, if all goes well, by early 2027 we’ll already have the design, followed by the expert review, and I hope that implementation will begin just as quickly as it did in Chernihiv,» said Ihor Nabatov.

Under this project, the city was required to allocate a plot of land, which the Mykolaiv City Council did in 2024. In addition, utilities need to be installed: heating, water, sewerage and electricity. Gas is not currently included in the project.

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According to Ihor Nabatov, questionnaires regarding the installation of utility networks have been sent to the relevant companies.

«In fact, these are the documents that will enable us to understand the capacity required for these buildings so that we can proceed with the project,» said the deputy director of the Municipal Housing and Construction Department.

Ihor Nabatov pointed out that this housing will be social housing. It will remain the property of Mykolaiv.

«This housing will definitely remain within the city’s territorial community; it cannot be transferred to anyone. It will be 100 per cent municipally owned. This is also stipulated in the project agreement,» noted Ihor Nabatov.

In the first phase, internally displaced persons will be able to move into the new buildings. After the war, the flats will be transferred to the social housing fund. As the housing is being built with funding from international partners, they have the right to set their own rules. In other words, the final say will rest with the Ukraine Recovery Fund.

It should be recalled that in 2024, members of the Mykolaiv City Council supported the proposal to build a nursery and a multi-storey block in the Pivnichnyi neighbourhood. At the time, it was stated that a Danish fund would finance the design work.

Furthermore, it was mentioned at the time that the Danish fund would also finance the construction of a nursery in Pivnichnyi, a project that has been under discussion since 2013. Since then, none of the funds allocated for the construction from Mykolaiv’s budget have been utilised, and work has yet to begin.

It should be noted that, in addition to social housing in the Pivnichnyi neighbourhood in Mykolaiv, there are plans to build modular homes for internally displaced persons in the Korabelnyi district. Five such homes are currently planned.

The city needs to connect the modular homes to utilities. However, the Department of Municipal Services does not yet know how much this will cost.

The modular housing project on Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue

In June, the City Council’s Land Commission considered the allocation of land. The discussion centred on the location of a modular settlement for internally displaced persons (IDPs), which would later be used as social housing. The plot had an approximate area of over 35,594 square metres (3.5 hectares) in the Korabelnyi district, behind the «Mii Dim» shopping centre in the «Tavriia» area, near Kozatska Street. The city offered this plot to international partners for the implementation of the project — the Danish organisation GAU Fonden.

The municipal enterprise «Svii Dim» planned to grant permission to draw up a land-use plan, with a view to subsequently transferring this land to the enterprise for permanent use. Communication with the partners planning to build the houses is being coordinated by Serhii Korenev, Deputy Mayor of Mykolaiv.

However, at its session on 30 June, the Mykolaiv City Council did not support this draft resolution. Following this, the mayor stated that it would be considered at the next session.

A similar draft resolution was subsequently published, but the plot was now almost ten times smaller: from 35,594 square metres to 3,250 square metres.

New details of the project emerged at the Land Commission meeting on 23 July. In order to receive five modular homes from donors for displaced persons – which are planned to be installed on Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue in Mykolaiv – the city must prepare the land documentation, draw up plans for the installation of utilities, and actually lay the water mains, sewerage and electricity networks. This is to be funded from the budget. However, there are currently no funds available for this.

At its meeting on 31 July, the city council once again refused to approve the allocation of land for the modular homes on Bohoyavlenskyi Avenue. It was then proposed that the preparation of the documentation be entrusted not to the municipal enterprise «Sviy Dim», but to the Department of Municipal Services. Councillors gave their consent to this at the session on 6 August.