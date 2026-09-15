Sienkevych instructed that plots of land be prepared as soon as possible for modular homes for displaced persons in Mykolaiv

Modular homes funded by Danish partners in Domanivka. Photo: NikVesti

In Mykolaiv, work is set to begin on preparing five plots of land on Bohoyavlenskyi Avenue in the Korabelny district to accommodate modular homes and provide temporary accommodation for internally displaced persons.

The relevant order was signed on 10 September by the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych.

According to the document, the total estimated area of the five plots will be 3,250 square metres.

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The Department of Municipal Services is to carry out the necessary measures to demarcate the plots and prepare the land-use documentation. It is planned to subsequently register the land for permanent use.

When demarcating the plots, the department must take into account their future use for the installation of modular homes and the creation of temporary accommodation for IDPs.

The Department of Architecture and Urban Planning is also to be involved in the work. It is to assist in resolving issues relating to the siting of modular homes.

The directive states that these measures must be implemented «as soon as possible».

«Given the social significance of measures to provide internally displaced persons with temporary accommodation, the Department of Municipal Services of Mykolaiv City Council must ensure their implementation as soon as possible in accordance with the requirements of current legislation,» the mayor’s order states.

Earlier , the first deputy director of the Department of Municipal Services , Ihor Nabatov, noted that the documentation for the plots of land in the Korabelnyi district had been drawn up and had now been submitted for registration.

What is known about the modular housing project

On 6 August, the Mykolaiv City Council authorised the Department of Municipal Services to draw up a land-use plan for the allocation of land on Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue for the future installation of modular homes.

This decision was a compromise after councillors failed to support the transfer of the plot to the municipal enterprise «Svii Dim». Ultimately, it was decided to process the land allocation through the city department.

Previously, a larger plot – over 3.5 hectares – had been considered for this project. It was planned to be used to house a modular settlement for internally displaced persons (IDPs), and in the longer term, as social housing. The city had offered the plot to international partners for the implementation of the project.