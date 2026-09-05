The Mykolaiv Zoo has explained how the animals survived the attack on «Epicentre»

Volodymyr Topchyi, Director of the Mykolaiv Zoo. Photo: NikVesti

The animals at Mykolaiv Zoo were unharmed during the Russian attack on «Epicentre» on the evening of 4 September. At the time of the strikes, they were inside their enclosed enclosures.

Volodymyr Topchyi, Director of the Mykolaiv Zoo, told NikVesti this in a comment.

According to him, everything is currently fine at the zoo. He also noted that animals do not react to explosions in the same way as humans, as they do not understand what is happening.

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«Everything is fine here. It’s not stressful for the animals; they don’t understand what it is. All our animals were kept inside the buildings. It’s fine, everything’s fine,» explained the director.

According to the zoo director, all emergency services responded appropriately following the attack. The zoo does not currently require any further assistance.

«There will be no further details. Everything is fine. That’s all, thank God. Everyone did their job; all the emergency services carried out their duties as required,» said Volodymyr Topchyi.

As is known, on the evening of 4 September and during the night of 5 September, Russian forces attacked a shopping centre in Mykolaiv several times with drones. The strikes damaged the shopping areas and caused fires. Two people are known to have been injured — a 72-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.

Read also the article by NikVesti: «Mykolaiv Zoo celebrates its 125th anniversary: how the war has affected the animals’ lives».