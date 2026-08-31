Gravel instead of dirt ₴9.2 million is to be spent on a 9-kilometre stretch of road between villages in the Mykolaiv region

Road repairs in the Mykolaiv region, archive photo from ‘NikVesti’

In the Stepove community of the Mykolaiv region, there are plans to repair 8.9 kilometres of road between Novokaterynivka and Katerynivka. It is currently a dirt track, but following the repairs, it is to be resurfaced with a mixture of sand and crushed stone.

This is reported by NikVesti, citing data from the Prozorro system.

The Stepove village council is prepared to spend 9.15 million hryvnias on the works, according to the tender documentation. The repairs are due to be completed by 17 December 2026.

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The road connects two villages in the Katerynivka Starosta District: 708 people live in Novokaterynivka and 540 in Katerynivka, Maksym Kashuba, head of the Mykolaiv District Military Administration, told NikVesti.

«At present, the road between them is a dirt track, and during bad weather, it is practically impossible for vehicles to use it,» he added.

As a result, residents of Novokaterynivka have to take a different route via Pishchanyi Brid, Stavky and Starooleksiivka to reach the community centre — the village of Stepove. This is about 35 kilometres one way. School buses also use this route to transport children.

Location of the villages of Novokaterynivka, Katerynivka and Stepove. Screenshot from Google Maps

According to the tender, the road will not be asphalted. First, the roadbed must be prepared, after which a single-layer surface consisting of a 12-centimetre-thick sand-and-crushed-stone mixture will be laid. The total area of this surface is 35,600 square metres. The contractor must also reinforce the verges along the entire 8.9-kilometre stretch of road.

Prior to this, the area alongside the road is to be cleared: trees are to be pruned, dry and dangerous trees removed, and stumps uprooted.

The repairs will be funded from the Stepove community’s budget. The documents state that 9.15 million hryvnias is the estimated cost excluding VAT, whilst the total cost including VAT amounts to approximately 10.99 million hryvnias.

This section is only part of the route to Stepove. According to Maksym Kashuba, there are also plans to repair approximately two kilometres of road between Katerynivka and Stepove in the future. If this work is carried out, the distance from Novokaterynivka to the centre of the community will be around 11 kilometres instead of the current 35 kilometres.

It should be noted that the city council predicts that, with the arrival of the autumn rains, the roads in Mykolaiv will once again begin to fill with potholes. At present, there are no funds in the city budget to repair them.