A further ₴11 million will be spent on renovating the canteen at Gymnasium №46 in Mykolaiv

Design of the canteen at Gymnasium №46. Illustration from the Dream platform

In Mykolaiv, a further 11 million hryvnias are set to be allocated for the refurbishment of the canteen at Gymnasium №46 — additional work has arisen following adjustments to the project.

This is reported by NikVesti, citing data from the Prozorro system.

The client for the works is the Capital Construction Department of Mykolaiv City Council.

Advertising

The main contract for the renovation of the canteen was signed back in October 2024 with the company «Tanolbud». Its value was 22.25 million hryvnias. However, to date, the company has received only 11.4 million hryvnias of this sum, according to data from Spending, a website monitoring the use of public funds.

The project and the cost estimate were subsequently revised. It then emerged that additional work was required to complete the refurbishment. The cost of this work amounts to 11 million hryvnias — almost half the value of the original contract.

No new tender will be held for this. The additional works have been commissioned from the same company — «Tanolbud». The law permits this if the works are related to the main contract and their cost does not exceed 50 per cent of the contract price. In this case, the additional works account for 49.66 per cent.

According to the documents, the renovation of the catering block will, in particular, involve work on ventilation, lighting, flooring and finishes. The project also includes plumbing, sinks, touchless taps and a drinking fountain.

The additional works are to be completed by 30 October 2026.

Renovation of school canteens in Mykolaiv

Back in September 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the allocation of a grant for the refurbishment of school canteens in Mykolaiv. Four educational institutions will receive nearly 80 million hryvnias for major refurbishment and the purchase of equipment. These include:

Mykolaiv Lyceum №40: the school will receive 20,976,134 hryvnias for the major refurbishment of its catering facilities. The lyceum has 1,832 pupils and will be designated as a central kitchen.

Mykolaiv Lyceum №3: 18,514,376 hryvnias have been allocated to this lyceum, which has 1,210 pupils. The lyceum will also be designated as a base kitchen.

Mykolaiv Gymnasium №52: will receive 19,554,074 hryvnias for the major refurbishment of its catering facilities. The gymnasium, which has 1,609 pupils, will become a central kitchen.

Mykolaiv Gymnasium №46: 19,835,683 hryvnias have been allocated for the refurbishment of this school’s catering facilities. The gymnasium has 686 pupils and will be granted the status of a base kitchen.

In June 2025, the executive committee reallocated funds for the refurbishment of catering facilities at Lyceum №3 — 6.4 million hryvnias — and Gymnasium №52 — 7.2 million hryvnias.

Following this, in July, the City Council’s Executive Committee reallocated 13 million hryvnias for the refurbishment of catering facilities in schools across Mykolaiv. According to the decision: