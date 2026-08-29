Residents of Mykolaiv have been granted nearly ₴180 million in compensation for damaged homes under the «eVidnovlennia» programme

In Mykolaiv, nearly ₴180 million in compensation for damaged property has been approved under the ‘e-Recovery’ programme. Photo: NikVesti archive

Since the launch of the «eVidnovlennia» programme, 5,863 applications for compensation for damaged property have been submitted in Mykolaiv. Almost all of them have been reviewed, and compensation totalling 179.4 million hryvnias has been approved.

This was announced during a press conference on 28 August regarding the restoration of property damaged during shelling in Mykolaiv, according to NikVesti.

Ihor Nabatov, First Deputy Director of the Department of Municipal Services (DMS) at Mykolaiv City Council, said that nearly 95 per cent of all applications submitted — 5,568 — had been reviewed. Funding was approved for 3,354 applications, totalling 179.45 million hryvnias.

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«2,214 applications were rejected. As always, I would like to remind you that among the rejected applications there may well be the very same addresses that have already been approved: a situation may arise where an application was submitted, reviewed and rejected due to damage to public spaces. However, thanks either to the restoration of communal areas using funds from the local budget or to the involvement of our international partners, this problem has been resolved; the applicant is entitled to submit a new application, which will then be included in the list of approved applications,» clarified Ihor Nabatov.

He drew attention to the verification of applications regarding the intended use of funds received through «eVidnovlennia». This is carried out by a commission.

«So far, 1,636 applications have already been verified. Applications requiring verification are automatically fed into the system; we do not select them. At present, 173 sites across the city are awaiting final verification. In my view, the district administrations are actually carrying out this work quite effectively, because every day, in addition to taking part in the inspection commission, they directly support the work of the «eVidnovlennia» commission, and there is also a need to subsequently verify the correct use of the funds received by applicants,» said the First Deputy Director of the City Administration.

Implementation of the ‘e-Recovery’ programme in Mykolaiv. Slide from the City Development Department’s presentation

Ihor Nabatov also reported that Mykolaiv, together with Kyiv and Kharkiv, is testing a new assessment and verification methodology from the relevant ministry. At present, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution №381 contains only a few sentences on verification and how to make decisions regarding the use of funds. In particular, in practice, it is sometimes necessary to extend the deadlines for the use of funds.

«This methodology provides for a fairly large number of scenarios, decision-making options and even the possibility of extending the verification period, so that people still have the opportunity to restore something. For example, there are time limits for the use of funds. This usually refers to 18 months from the date the funds are credited to the recipient’s account. If a person has not used the funds within these 18 months, a verification committee arrives and records that the work has been completed — let’s say, for the sake of argument, 80 per cent — whilst 20 per cent remains unfinished. Theoretically, based on the current version of Resolution №381, this would mean that the claim has not been verified; in other words, it would effectively constitute a misuse of funds. This is illogical, because the intended use of funds cannot, as a whole, be tied to a 20 per cent shortfall in completion,» explained Ihor Nabatov.

Under the new methodology, the commission will be able to grant an additional two months to complete the work, at which point the application will be deemed to have been verified. As Ihor Nabatov emphasised, this is important for the ministry, as the funds are allocated by international partners and it is necessary to report accurately on the programme’s effectiveness. Ultimately, either amendments will be made to the resolution or a new verification methodology will be approved.

It was also reported at the briefing that residents of Mykolaiv are facing difficulties in receiving compensation due to unregistered property documents.

As a reminder, the Government has allocated a further 5.14 billion hryvnias to the «eVidnovlennia» programme. The money will go towards compensation for Ukrainians whose homes were destroyed by Russian attacks. With these funds, over 3,600 families will be able to purchase new homes using housing vouchers. The funding was provided by the Council of Europe Development Bank as part of the HOME project.

Read also the article by NikVesti: «How «eVidnovlennia» works in Mykolaiv and whether the compensation meets people’s needs».