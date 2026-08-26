 The Executive Committee has decided which schools in Mykolaiv will operate with a mix of face-to-face and remote learning

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    26 August, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 26 August , 2026 Wednesday

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Main News Municipality 12:42, 26 August, 2026

The Executive Committee has decided which schools in Mykolaiv will operate with a mix of face-to-face and remote learning

Виконком визначив, які начальні заклади працюватимуть дистанційно у Миколаєві. Фото: NikVestiThe Executive Committee has decided which schools in Mykolaiv will operate remotely. Photo: NikVesti

The academic year in Mykolaiv’s schools will run from 1 September to 30 June. Teaching will take place in three formats — face-to-face, remote and blended — depending on the security situation. If necessary, the format may be changed during the year.

The decision was adopted by the Executive Committee today, 26 August, according to NikVesti.

Svitlana Makarova, deputy head of the Mykolaiv City Council’s Education Department, noted that the proposed arrangements for schools had been discussed in advance with parents and school staff.

«Based on requests from educational institutions, we prepared this decision and submitted a package of documents to the military administration. As of today, we have received authorisation from the military administration to organise the educational process,» said Svitlana Makarova.

A total of 64 educational establishments will be operating in the city: schools, grammar schools and lyceums:

  • 45 — in-person;
  • 7 — in a blended format;
  • 12 — remotely.

The draft decision states that Primary School №1, Grammar Schools №7, №14, №17, №27, №33, №43 and №61, Lyceums №3, №37 and №60, Primary School №21.

Seven educational institutions have opted for a blended format: Gymnasiums №32, №48 and №54, Lyceums №41 and №58, the «Academy of Children’s Creativity» Lyceum and the Oleh Olzhych Lyceum. Other schools will operate in person.

The deputy head of the education department explained that, depending on the security situation, schools may change their teaching format. The executive committee supported the decision.

It should be recalled that at a staff meeting at Mykolaiv City Council, it was discussed that, due to an increase in attacks by rocket-propelled drones, schools in Mykolaiv may have to change the organisation of the teaching process. In particular, pupils may study in two shifts in shelters, and lessons in schools may begin at 7.30 am.

It was also reported that, for the new academic year in the Mykolaiv region, there are preliminary plans to organise face-to-face teaching at 244 general secondary schools, with a further 107 operating in a blended format and 41 delivering distance learning. Distance learning will continue primarily in schools located near the front line.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

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