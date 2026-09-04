Mykolaiv council has provided an update on the current stage of construction of the new shelter for the school in Varvarivka

A radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council

A new anti-radiation shelter is being built for Lyceum №61 in Varvarivka. The reinforced concrete structure has already been erected, and work is now underway to fit out the interior and prepare for the installation of utility networks.

This has been reported by the Mykolaiv City Council.

A drinking water tank has already been installed in the shelter, and the drainage and sewage treatment systems have been fitted. At the same time, builders are finishing the interior. After this, the utility networks are to be installed.

The project also includes improvements to the area around the school: plans are in place to repair the footpaths, the stadium and the children’s play areas, as well as to carry out landscaping work.

A radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council A radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council A radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council

The progress of the construction work was inspected by the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, his deputy, Serhii Korenev, the head of the capital construction department, Oleksii Savchuk, as well as representatives from the UNOPS office in Ukraine and the Danish Embassy’s office in Mykolaiv.

«Everything is proceeding according to schedule, and the quality of the work meets the specified criteria. I am very pleased with this; I hope that everything will be completed by the end of this year, and the children will be able to attend this school in person,» said the mayor.

The client for the works is the Capital Construction Department of Mykolaiv City Council, whilst the project itself is being implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) with financial support from the Danish Government as part of the «Housing and Social Infrastructure Recovery» initiative.

A radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council

A radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council

A radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council

It should be noted that construction of the anti-radiation shelter for Lyceum №61 began in January. The project is due to be completed and the facility commissioned by the end of 2026.

Earlier, Oleksii Savchuk, head of the City Council’s Capital Construction Department, announced at a briefing on 22 January that the Danish government is funding the construction of a new anti-radiation shelter at Lyceum №61 in Mykolaiv.

It is worth noting that there are two educational institutions in the Varvarivka neighbourhood — Lyceum №60 and Lyceum №61. At Lyceum №60, construction has begun on a new building to replace the one destroyed by a Russian missile. The new development also includes plans for a shelter, but work has currently been suspended.

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Meanwhile, Tetiana Martychenko, deputy headteacher of Lyceum №60, told NikVesti that due to the lack of a shelter, the lyceum is unable to teach pupils in either full-time or blended learning formats.

However, she noted that the problem with school shelters is more widespread, as there is not a single one in the entire Varvarivka neighbourhood.

«Our lyceum and Gymnasium №61 are unable to offer any form of teaching other than distance learning. Whilst parents in Mykolaiv can choose another school that offers in-person or blended learning, we do not have that option. We have not been given any alternatives to choose from. Where, then, is social justice and equality?», she explained.

Read also the article by NikVesti entitled «Funds ran out. How the reconstruction of a school in Mykolaiv came to a halt halfway through».