 Mykolaiv council has provided an update on the current stage of construction of the new shelter for the school in Varvarivka

  • Saturday

    5 September, 2026

  • 29.7°
    Clear sky

    Mykolaiv

  • 5 September , 2026 Saturday

  • Mykolaiv • 29.7° Clear sky

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Society 15:10, 04 September, 2026

Mykolaiv council has provided an update on the current stage of construction of the new shelter for the school in Varvarivka

У Миколаєві будують протирадіаційне укриття для школи. Фото міськрадаA radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council

A new anti-radiation shelter is being built for Lyceum №61 in Varvarivka. The reinforced concrete structure has already been erected, and work is now underway to fit out the interior and prepare for the installation of utility networks.

This has been reported by the Mykolaiv City Council.

A drinking water tank has already been installed in the shelter, and the drainage and sewage treatment systems have been fitted. At the same time, builders are finishing the interior. After this, the utility networks are to be installed.

The project also includes improvements to the area around the school: plans are in place to repair the footpaths, the stadium and the children’s play areas, as well as to carry out landscaping work.

У Миколаєві будують протирадіаційне укриття для школи. Фото міськрадаA radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council
У Миколаєві будують протирадіаційне укриття для школи. Фото міськрадаA radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council
У Миколаєві будують протирадіаційне укриття для школи. Фото міськрадаA radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council

The progress of the construction work was inspected by the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, his deputy, Serhii Korenev, the head of the capital construction department, Oleksii Savchuk, as well as representatives from the UNOPS office in Ukraine and the Danish Embassy’s office in Mykolaiv.

«Everything is proceeding according to schedule, and the quality of the work meets the specified criteria. I am very pleased with this; I hope that everything will be completed by the end of this year, and the children will be able to attend this school in person,» said the mayor.

The client for the works is the Capital Construction Department of Mykolaiv City Council, whilst the project itself is being implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) with financial support from the Danish Government as part of the «Housing and Social Infrastructure Recovery» initiative.

У Миколаєві будують протирадіаційне укриття для школи. Фото міськрадаA radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council
У Миколаєві будують протирадіаційне укриття для школи. Фото міськрадаA radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council
У Миколаєві будують протирадіаційне укриття для школи. Фото міськрадаA radiation shelter is being built for a school in Mykolaiv. Photo: City Council

It should be noted that construction of the anti-radiation shelter for Lyceum №61 began in January. The project is due to be completed and the facility commissioned by the end of 2026.

Earlier, Oleksii Savchuk, head of the City Council’s Capital Construction Department, announced at a briefing on 22 January that the Danish government is funding the construction of a new anti-radiation shelter at Lyceum №61 in Mykolaiv.

It is worth noting that there are two educational institutions in the Varvarivka neighbourhood — Lyceum №60 and Lyceum №61. At Lyceum №60, construction has begun on a new building to replace the one destroyed by a Russian missile. The new development also includes plans for a shelter, but work has currently been suspended.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Tetiana Martychenko, deputy headteacher of Lyceum №60, told NikVesti that due to the lack of a shelter, the lyceum is unable to teach pupils in either full-time or blended learning formats.

However, she noted that the problem with school shelters is more widespread, as there is not a single one in the entire Varvarivka neighbourhood.

«Our lyceum and Gymnasium №61 are unable to offer any form of teaching other than distance learning. Whilst parents in Mykolaiv can choose another school that offers in-person or blended learning, we do not have that option. We have not been given any alternatives to choose from. Where, then, is social justice and equality?», she explained.

Read also the article by NikVesti entitled «Funds ran out. How the reconstruction of a school in Mykolaiv came to a halt halfway through».

Authors
Tamila Ksonzhyk
Tamila Ksonzhyk
Correspondent
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, specializing in culture, politics, and photo reports. Since 2024, she has been studying journalism at Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University, majoring in Journalism.
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

Recent news about: Education

A further ₴11 million will be spent on renovating the canteen at Gymnasium №46 in Mykolaiv
In a village in the Mykolaiv region, children are unable to get to school — the authorities have not provided a bus
There are plans to fit out the Snihurivka Lyceum with a backup power supply system costing ₴1.7 million
Advertising
Read more:
news
There are plans to fit out the Snihurivka Lyceum with a backup power supply system costing ₴1.7 million

Alona Kokhanchuk
news
The regional clinical hospital in Mykolaiv plans to renovate its access roads at a cost of ₴7.5 million

Julia Lukyanenko
news
An interactive cube showcasing projects by Denmark and the UNDP has been unveiled on Soborna Square in Mykolaiv

Darina Melnychuk
news
More than ₴242 million is needed to complete the refurbishment of the «Zoria» sports complex in Mykolaiv

Alisa Melikadamian
news
«Staffing levels are critical», — a member of the regional council stated that there is a shortage of medical staff in hospitals across the Mykolaiv region

Alina Kvitko
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Education

There are plans to fit out the Snihurivka Lyceum with a backup power supply system costing ₴1.7 million
In a village in the Mykolaiv region, children are unable to get to school — the authorities have not provided a bus
A further ₴11 million will be spent on renovating the canteen at Gymnasium №46 in Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, 265 business premises damaged by shelling have been assessed: how the compensation scheme works

5 days ago

Gravel instead of dirt ₴9.2 million is to be spent on a 9-kilometre stretch of road between villages in the Mykolaiv region