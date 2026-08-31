 Trains in Ukraine may operate under new rules during prolonged air raid alerts

  • Monday

    31 August, 2026

  • 24°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 31 August , 2026 Monday

  • Mykolaiv • 24° Mainly clear

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Main News Society 6:00, 31 August, 2026

Trains in Ukraine may operate under new rules during prolonged air raid alerts

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Залізничний вокзал у Миколаєві. Фото: NikVestiThe railway station in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

New rules are being drawn up in Ukraine for the operation of rail transport during prolonged air raid alerts. In particular, consideration is being given to round-the-clock operation of stations, the dispersal of trains and passengers, and the reduction of boarding and alighting times.

This was announced by Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport.

He stated that he had held an operational meeting with the management of Ukrzaliznytsia, representatives of the Kyiv City Military Administration and the military command. During the meeting, they discussed solutions for transport and logistics operations during prolonged air raid alerts.

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«People’s safety is our top priority. At the same time, we must ensure the stable operation of trains connecting the whole country,» said Mykola Kalashnyk.

Among the proposed measures are, in particular, round-the-clock operation of stations, the dispersal of trains and passengers, and preventing trains from arriving simultaneously at adjacent platforms. There are also plans to reduce the time taken for passengers to board and alight. In particular, this involves the possible simplification of security checks in conditions of heightened threat.

Mykola Kalashnyk added that Ukrzaliznytsia continues to develop threat monitoring and response systems in coordination with the military.

A differentiated alert system, tailored to the type of threat, is being developed separately. The possibility of adjusting the curfew regime in Kyiv and the surrounding region is also being considered, in order to ensure logistics, the movement of people and the functioning of the economy.

The proposals are due to be presented today, 31 August. Further decisions will only be taken following consultation with the military command.

As a reminder, on 25 August, a drone struck a commuter train in the Mykolaiv region. Neither the passengers nor the locomotive crew were injured.

Due to the security situation, from 26 August, the timetable for commuter trains on the Mykolaiv-Vantazhnyi—Dolynska section, which connects the Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions, has been temporarily altered.

On 27 August, due to shelling across the country, a number of Ukrzaliznytsia passenger trains ran with significant delays. In particular, the Odesa—Kyiv train was over 15 hours behind schedule, and passengers were evacuated from the train on six occasions.

Author
Alisa Melikadamian
Alisa Melikadamian
Contributing Editor, Reporter
Publishing editor and reporter at NikVesti, a journalist since 2018, specializing primarily in courts, legal proceedings, politics, video and photo reporting, and interviews; winner of the ISAR Ednannia “Recovery of Ukraine: Path to Unity” journalism contest in 2024.

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