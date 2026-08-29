What the household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv looks like after the Russian attack

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The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Following the Russians’ morning attack on the household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv, the premises were left damaged and there were signs of a fire. Rescue workers were at the scene.

A correspondent from NikVesti visited the scene and documented the rescue workers’ efforts and the current state of the supermarket following the attack.

The images show the damaged building, the aftermath of the fire and the rescue workers operating at the scene. It should be noted that, in addition to the supermarket, warehouses were also damaged.

Photo report

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti