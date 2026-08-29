 What the household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv looks like after the Russian attack

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    29 August, 2026

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  • 29 August , 2026 Saturday

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Main News Defence 16:41, 29 August, 2026

What the household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv looks like after the Russian attack

Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

Following the Russians’ morning attack on the household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv, the premises were left damaged and there were signs of a fire. Rescue workers were at the scene.

A correspondent from NikVesti visited the scene and documented the rescue workers’ efforts and the current state of the supermarket following the attack.

The images show the damaged building, the aftermath of the fire and the rescue workers operating at the scene. It should be noted that, in addition to the supermarket, warehouses were also damaged.

Photo report

Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Наслідки російської атаки на господарський супермаркет у Миколаєві 29 серпня 2026 року. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiThe aftermath of the Russian attack on a household goods supermarket in Mykolaiv on 29 August 2026. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti
Authors
Mariia Khamitsevych
Mariia Khamitsevych
Correspondent
NikVesti correspondent since 2023, specializing in culture, politics, photo reports and interviews, with a journalism degree and additional training in countering disinformation and journalist safety.
Serhii Ovcharyshyn
Videographer, photographer
NikVesti videographer and photographer since 2019, specializing in photo and video production, video editing, photo processing and live broadcast direction.

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