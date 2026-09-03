The Mykolaiv region is set to receive over ₴751 million in grants to protect critical infrastructure

Mykolaiv region has been allocated 751 million hryvnias for critical infrastructure and heating: where the money will go. Photo: NikVesti archive

Mykolaiv region is set to receive over 751 million hryvnias from the state budget for measures to ensure the region’s resilience. The funds will be channelled towards the protection of critical infrastructure, heating and water supply, as well as the development of power generation.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the allocation by a resolution dated 17 August, according to NikVesti.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the decision on the allocation of funds as part of a programme to implement comprehensive resilience plans for regions and individual cities. In total, the government has allocated 35.2 billion hryvnias among the regions and the Recovery Agency.

751.4 million hryvnias have been earmarked for the Mykolaiv region.

The largest sums will be directed towards:

381.3 million hryvnias — protection of critical infrastructure and life-support systems;

363.1 million hryvnias — ensuring a stable heat supply;

7 million hryvnias — the development of distributed electricity and heat generation.

At the same time, part of the costs is to be covered by the local budget. Co-financing of at least 10 per cent has been allocated for the Mykolaiv region.

The funds are intended to help the region prepare its critical infrastructure for potential Russian attacks and ensure the uninterrupted operation of key life-support systems.

What is a resilience plan?

i Support those who keep the city informed every day Club NikVesti — a place where the reader and the editorial team are on the same side. Members have access to a private chat, an exclusive newsletter with behind-the-scenes stories from journalists, see the news earlier, and influence the changes. Join us. Together we keep the city bright One-time support Monthly € 1 € 2 € 10 Donate by phone by card € 2 by phone by card € 5 by phone by card € 10 by phone by card Secure payment Secure payment The recipient of donations is the NGO “Mykolaiv Media Hub” (EDRPOU 45160758). By making a donation, you confirm that the amount is non-refundable and may be used by the NGO to implement its statutory activities, including supporting independent journalism and creating socially significant content. Public offer.

It should be recalled that comprehensive regional resilience plans began to be drawn up in early 2026 as part of the regions’ preparations for the 2026–2027 heating season and potential attacks on energy and critical infrastructure.

In February, regions, including Mykolaiv Oblast, presented their energy resilience plans. These identified specific facilities requiring protection, technical solutions, the necessary equipment and the cost of the work.

The plans cover four main areas: the protection of critical infrastructure, the development of distributed generation, alternative power supplies and the decentralisation of heat supply.

This involves, in particular, the protection of essential facilities, the installation of additional sources of electricity and heat generation, backup power supplies, as well as measures designed to help towns and regions continue to function even if centralised systems are damaged by Russian shelling.

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers had already allocated 12.85 billion hryvnias to prepare the regions for the forthcoming heating season. Of this amount, the Mykolaiv region received 280.7 million hryvnias.

At the same time, at the end of August, the National Security and Defence Council separately reviewed the progress of resilience plans and warned officials of their personal liability for failure to implement them or for delays in implementation.

Local authorities were also instructed to ensure a fuel reserve of at least two weeks to guarantee the uninterrupted operation of essential services and to increase the self-sufficiency of block-of-flats buildings, in particular through the use of backup power supplies.