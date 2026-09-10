The Mykolaiv Regional Council has backed the reallocation of 5 tonnes of fuel that had been allocated to hospitals to cope with power cuts

Hospitals in the Mykolaiv region are to transfer 5 tonnes of reserve fuel to social care institutions. Photo: NikVesti

The Mykolaiv Regional Council has passed a resolution to reallocate 5 tonnes of fuel that had been allocated to hospitals to ensure their continued operation during power cuts. The fuel will be transferred to geriatric and psychoneurological care homes.

The deputies adopted the decision during a session of the Mykolaiv Regional Council on 10 September, according to NikVesti.

Iryna Tkachenko, head of the Health Department of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, explained that this refers to fuel allocated to medical facilities to ensure their stable operation during the autumn–winter period of 2025–2026.

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According to her, the region’s hospitals are included in the register of critical infrastructure, which is why they were not disconnected from the electricity grid during planned power cuts and blackouts. As a result, some of the fuel remained unused.

«Given that our healthcare facilities are listed in the critical infrastructure register and were not disconnected from the main electricity supply network during blackouts and planned power cuts, this has enabled us to save a certain amount of fuel on the healthcare facilities’ balance sheets. Given that we have the opportunity to do so, we are reallocating this fuel to ensure the stable operation of geriatric and psychoneurological care homes in the Mykolaiv region,» said Iryna Tkachenko.

The draft resolution was supported by four standing committees of the regional council, as well as the presidium, prior to its consideration at the session.

As a result, the resolution was supported by 39 councillors.

It should be noted that the issue of fuel reallocation had previously been considered at a meeting of the relevant committee of the Mykolaiv Regional Council on 4 September. At that time, Iryna Tkachenko reported that representatives of the social protection department had approached the health department with a request to transfer 5,000 litres of diesel fuel to social care institutions.

It was previously reported that the Mykolaiv Regional Clinical Hospital is currently unable to set up an inpatient palliative care ward due to a lack of suitable premises. However, the issue of establishing such a ward is now under consideration, as palliative care should be accessible, particularly in regional healthcare facilities.