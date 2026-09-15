The manager of the solid waste landfill in Mykolaiv has been served with a notice of suspicion over air pollution: the damage amounts to over ₴700 thousand

The current solid waste landfill near Mykolaiv. Photo for illustrative purposes from the NikVesti archive

In Mykolaiv, the manager of a solid waste landfill site has been served with a notice of suspicion over dereliction of duty and air pollution. Due to the prolonged burning of rubbish, the damage to the environment could exceed 700,000 hryvnias.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Mykolaiv region.

The notice of suspicion was served on the 49-year-old manager of the municipal landfill operated by the public utility company «Mykolaivkomuntrans».

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The investigation notes that in September 2023, solid household waste burned for an extended period on the landfill site, which covers an area of approximately 3,000 square metres. Firefighters took several hours to bring the blaze under control. As a result of the fire, excessive levels of pollutants were released into the atmosphere.

According to NikVesti, the individual in question is Pavlo Priamkov. It is believed that the waste was collected, transported, sorted and processed without the necessary permits and registration documents. This work was carried out at the municipal solid household waste landfill site within the village of Velyka Korenykha.

Specialists from the State Environmental Inspectorate of the South-Western District have estimated the damage caused to the environment at over 700,000 hryvnias. The extent of the damage was also confirmed by an engineering and environmental assessment commissioned as part of the investigation.

The man has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 241 and Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — for air pollution resulting from a breach of specific regulations and professional negligence causing serious consequences.

The suspect faces up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine and disqualification from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities.

It should be noted that the operating licence for the municipal solid waste landfill has been extended until 1 July 2031. This was made possible through cooperation with relevant institutions.