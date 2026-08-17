Not before 2026: The Mykolaiv Region Reconstruction Service is looking to purchase a new car for nearly ₴2 million

Skoda Superb saloon car, photo from Skoda’s official website

The Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in the Mykolaiv region plans to purchase a new Skoda Superb saloon for 1.9 million hryvnias.

This is according to data from the Prozorro system, as reported by NikVesti.

The contract is for a single new car, which the contractor must deliver by 30 November 2026.

i Support those who keep the city informed every day Club NikVesti — a place where the reader and the editorial team are on the same side. Members have access to a private chat, an exclusive newsletter with behind-the-scenes stories from journalists, see the news earlier, and influence the changes. Join us. Together we keep the city bright One-time support Monthly € 1 € 2 € 10 Donate by phone by card € 2 by phone by card € 5 by phone by card € 10 by phone by card Secure payment Secure payment The recipient of donations is the NGO “Mykolaiv Media Hub” (EDRPOU 45160758). By making a donation, you confirm that the amount is non-refundable and may be used by the NGO to implement its statutory activities, including supporting independent journalism and creating socially significant content. Public offer.

In the tender documentation, the contracting authority has set out the specifications for the future car in detail. It must be a 2026 model year Skoda Superb in the L&K trim level or equivalent. Requirements include a white colour, 4×4 all-wheel drive, a 2.0 TFSI petrol engine with a power output of 195 kW, an automatic gearbox and a boot capacity of at least 600 litres.

The car must also be fitted with sat-nav, matrix headlights, an anti-theft system, additional underbody protection and a raised chassis. Among the safety systems, the customer requires a forward collision warning system and automatic emergency braking when vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists are detected.

The vehicle must be covered by a four-year warranty or a 90,000-kilometre mileage warranty. Furthermore, the tender documentation stipulates that there must be an official or certified service centre for the relevant make in Mykolaiv.

That said, tender participants may propose not only the Skoda Superb, but also a vehicle of another make. However, its specifications must meet the requirements set by the contracting authority.

As a reminder, the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in the Mykolaiv region is seeking a contractor for the major repair of a section of the H-24 «Blahovishchenske — Mykolaiv» national road, which runs through Voznesensk. The estimated cost of the procurement is 2 billion 66 million hryvnias.