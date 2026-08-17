 Not before 2026: The Mykolaiv Region Reconstruction Service is looking to purchase a new car for nearly ₴2 million

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    17 August, 2026

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  • 17 August , 2026 Monday

  • Mykolaiv • 29.1° Mainly clear

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Main News Municipality 15:00, 17 August, 2026

Not before 2026: The Mykolaiv Region Reconstruction Service is looking to purchase a new car for nearly ₴2 million

Легковий автомобіль Skoda Superb, фото з офіційного сайту SkodaSkoda Superb saloon car, photo from Skoda’s official website

The Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in the Mykolaiv region plans to purchase a new Skoda Superb saloon for 1.9 million hryvnias.

This is according to data from the Prozorro system, as reported by NikVesti.

The contract is for a single new car, which the contractor must deliver by 30 November 2026.

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In the tender documentation, the contracting authority has set out the specifications for the future car in detail. It must be a 2026 model year Skoda Superb in the L&K trim level or equivalent. Requirements include a white colour, 4×4 all-wheel drive, a 2.0 TFSI petrol engine with a power output of 195 kW, an automatic gearbox and a boot capacity of at least 600 litres.

The car must also be fitted with sat-nav, matrix headlights, an anti-theft system, additional underbody protection and a raised chassis. Among the safety systems, the customer requires a forward collision warning system and automatic emergency braking when vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists are detected.

The vehicle must be covered by a four-year warranty or a 90,000-kilometre mileage warranty. Furthermore, the tender documentation stipulates that there must be an official or certified service centre for the relevant make in Mykolaiv.

That said, tender participants may propose not only the Skoda Superb, but also a vehicle of another make. However, its specifications must meet the requirements set by the contracting authority.

As a reminder, the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in the Mykolaiv region is seeking a contractor for the major repair of a section of the H-24 «Blahovishchenske — Mykolaiv» national road, which runs through Voznesensk. The estimated cost of the procurement is 2 billion 66 million hryvnias.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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