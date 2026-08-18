Residents of Mykolaiv have complained about an infestation of fleas in a building on Teatralna Street — in «City for People», it is claimed that the insects have already been exterminated twice

Residents of the block on Teatralna Street are demanding that pest control be carried out in the basement. Illustrative photo: nova-yakist.ua

At 35-A Teatralna Street in Mykolaiv, where residents have repeatedly complained about the basement being flooded by sewage, a problem with fleas has arisen. The insects have infested the basement. Residents claim that the management company «City for People» only carried out a token pest control operation. However, the company stated that the fleas had already been treated twice.

Natalia Li, a resident of the building, wrote about the problem in the «Contact Centre» group on the Mykolaiv City Council’s page.

The post states that in the first and second blocks of the building at 35-A Teatralna Street, residents have been suffering for more than six months from fleas spreading from the basement throughout the building.

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«For over half a year now, residents of the block at 35-A Teatralna Street (entrances 1 and 2) have been living in conditions of a veritable unsanitary siege. Our basement has turned into a breeding ground for fleas, which have already made their way up the stairwells to the second floor and are infesting the flats,» said Nataliia.

She also pointed out that they had repeatedly submitted reports to the «City for People» helpline, but had seen no results.

«For all these six months, we have been submitting requests to the «City for People» helpline every day. The result is zero. No response whatsoever,» the resident noted.

At the same time, according to the residents, on 3 August the management company «City for People» carried out pest control. But people were sceptical about this.

«We were recently surprised to discover that, according to the records, the basement was supposedly treated on 3 August 2026. This is an outright lie and falsification. No pest control took place at all. The fleas are still there, and the problem is only getting worse with each passing day,» the post reads.

In the comments, a resident added that the basement is flooded, but they cannot get in because of the swarm of fleas. Residents are demanding that the company «City for People» carry out a proper pest control treatment and draw up a report on its completion in the presence of the residents, as well as rectify the cause of the leaks and damp in the basement.

Residents of Mykolaiv have complained about a plague of fleas in the basement at 35-A Teatralna Street. Screenshot from the Mykolaiv City Council Contact Centre Residents of Mykolaiv have complained about a flea infestation in the basement at 35-A Teatralna Street. Screenshot from the Mykolaiv City Council Contact Centre

Nataliia Timofeieva, director of the company «City for People, Mykolaiv», told NikVesti that the fleas had already been treated twice.

«The last time we carried out pest control there was on 3 August; we treated the fleas together with a resident. We went back again this morning. We didn’t find any fleas, but we carried out the treatment again. People can confirm this,» said Nataliia Timofeieva.

Regarding the sewage leaks, which residents had complained about, the company stated that the problem lay with the water supply network.

«The sewer leak is caused by the courtyard branch becoming completely blocked; we’ve replaced the outlet there, and everything is fine there. But it’s the courtyard branch itself that’s blocked, which is a problem for the water utility. All the cold water pipes in the building’s basement have been replaced; the residents are aware of this. There’s a constant leak from their manhole (the water utility’s, — note). «City for People» comes round, but we can’t clear our first manhole until they’ve cleared this entire branch. There’s also a problem with the water utility’s connection point, the section that’s in the foundation. We need the water utility to come in, and we need to let them in. It’s about 15–20 centimetres of pipe,» noted the company’s director.

As a reminder, NikVesti previously reported on the problem of a flooded basement at 35-A Teatralna Street.

In August 2025, the building’s residents publicly stated for the first time that they were forced to live with a constant stench due to a faulty sewer system, which, they claimed, was causing damage to the building.

In late November 2025, the building’s residents complained about the dilapidated condition of a pipe in the basement, which could have caused flooding.

In June 2026, the residents reported that the problem, which had been raised publicly a year earlier, had still not been resolved — «Mykolaivvodokanal» attributed the flooding to the condition of the building’s internal plumbing systems and the shop on the ground floor.