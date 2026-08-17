In Mykolaiv, 370 excavations remain following emergency works carried out by the water utility

The water utility has not yet restored the road surface at 370 locations following repairs to the networks in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

In Mykolaiv, following emergency repair work on the «Mykolaivvodokanal» networks, there are currently 370 locations where the road surface needs to be restored. Of these, asphalt needs to be resurfaced at 355 sites.

This was reported to NikVesti by the water utility’s press office.

According to the water utility, the problem is not limited to existing excavations. Around 90 leaks occur on the company’s water mains every month. Approximately 63 of these require excavation work, after which the affected areas must also be restored.

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«Mykolaivvodokanal» explained that the time taken to resolve the incident depends on the complexity of the damage and the conditions in which the teams are working.

«Depending on the complexity of the damage and the working conditions, resolving an emergency takes between 1 and 3 days,» the company reported.

Foremen and heads of the relevant districts of the water supply network are responsible for organising and supervising emergency repair and restoration work. Once repairs are complete, the area where excavation work took place must be backfilled. According to the water utility, this is expected to take up to three days.

The water utility has not yet restored the surface in 370 sections following network repairs in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti The water utility has not yet restored the road surface at 370 locations following repairs to the water mains in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

Foremen and heads of the relevant districts of the water supply network are responsible for organising and supervising this work. However, the company did not specify in its response a specific timeframe within which the asphalt concrete surface must be fully restored.

The restoration of the asphalt concrete surface following emergency works is carried out by contractors selected through a tender process.

«Given the significant number of locations requiring resurfacing, as well as the fact that the completion of this work depends on the contractors’ progress, it is not currently possible to specify exact timeframes for the restoration of the asphalt concrete surface at each individual location,» the company’s response states.

However, «Mykolaivvodokanal» did not specify in its response exactly how many of the 355 locations have been awaiting asphalt restoration for over a month, three months or half a year.

The water utility has not yet restored the surface at 370 sites following network repairs in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

The water utility has not yet restored the road surface at 370 sites following repairs to the networks in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

The water utility also explained how it determines the order of priority for dealing with breakdowns when problems arise simultaneously in several areas. According to the company, priority is given to breakdowns in blocks of flats, social institutions and the private sector.

«In situations where faults occur at several locations, priority is given to resolving faults in blocks of flats, social institutions and the private sector. In other words, the city’s residents must be supplied with water first and foremost,» the press office stated.

The water utility has not yet restored the road surface in 370 areas following repairs to the water mains in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

The water utility has not yet restored the road surface at 370 sites following repairs to the networks in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

It should be noted that every year, «Mykolaivvodokanal» launches a tender for the restoration of asphalt concrete surfacing following its own network repairs, and the costs for this work vary each time.

For example, in January 2026, the water utility announced a call for tenders to find a contractor to repair roads at a cost of 13.1 million hryvnias — at that time, there were 460 locations where the company had not yet restored the road surface following repairs to the networks. In November 2025, 8 million hryvnias were allocated for similar works — this was the lowest amount in recent years.

Earlier still, in April 2025, the water utility was seeking a contractor for 13.9 million hryvnias for the same purposes, whilst in February 2024, the plan was to spend nearly 29 million hryvnias on road repairs following the repair of water supply networks — the largest sum to have featured in such tenders.