 Members of the Mykolaiv City Council approved the motion regarding the draft law on council quorums at the second attempt

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    1 September, 2026

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  • 1 September , 2026 Tuesday

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Main News Politics 14:00, 01 September, 2026

Members of the Mykolaiv City Council approved the motion regarding the draft law on council quorums at the second attempt

Сесія Миколаївської міської ради. Ілюстраційне фото: NikVestiA session of the Mykolaiv City Council. File photo: NikVesti

Councillors on the Mykolaiv City Council have backed an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada regarding Bill No. 14405, which is intended to resolve the issue of quorum for local councils during martial law.

This was announced during a meeting of the Mykolaiv City Council on Tuesday, 1 September, according to NikVesti.

The appeal was made by members of the Mykolaiv City Council and Members of the Ukrainian Parliament, including Davyd Arakhamiia, Oleksandr Pasichnyi, Oleksandr Haidu, Maksym Ternin, Ihor Kopytin, Ihor Nikolenko and Artem Chornomorov, calling for support for Bill №14405 of 27 January 2026 «On ensuring the powers of local councils under martial law».

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«The draft resolution was further considered by members of parliament during the intersessional period and approved for a vote. We are all already familiar with the substance of this matter from the previous session, so I propose we proceed straight to the vote,» said Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.

Thirty councillors voted in favour of the resolution, none against, and none abstained. The resolution was adopted.

It should be noted that Bill №14405 concerns situations where a local council loses the ability to pass resolutions due to the early termination of the terms of office of some councillors. In particular, this may apply to councillors who have been mobilised, are performing military service or have had their terms of office terminated early for other reasons. As a result, the council may be left without the necessary number of councillors to function.

Previously, the Association of Ukrainian Cities had warned that the document contained a provision which could facilitate the early termination of mayors’ terms of office.

Furthermore, during the city council’s last plenary session on 27 August, the city council secretary, Dmytro Falko, noted that the document had not received unanimous support during its consideration by the committee. He therefore proposed adding a separate provision to the appeal regarding the protection of the rights of councillors who have been mobilised or have signed up for military service.

Oleksandr Sienkevych supported this position, emphasising that serving councillors who are performing military service should not automatically lose their rights.

Consequently, the mayor proposed not to vote on the resolution in its current form, but to revise it and resubmit it for consideration at the next plenary session.

Also during the session, councillors of the Mykolaiv City Council approved amendments to the local authority’s budget for 2026. Budget revenue and expenditure were increased by 783.1 million hryvnias, with part of the additional funds to be allocated to the reserve fund ahead of the autumn-winter period.

It was previously reported that the revenue side of Mykolaiv’s general budget fund for the first seven months of 2026 was executed at 110.6 per cent, meaning it exceeded the target by 10.6 per cent — the city received 357.7 million hryvnias more than expected. This is stated in the explanatory note to the draft resolution on amendments to the 2026 budget of the Mykolaiv City Territorial Community, which was considered by the City Council’s Budget Committee.

Author
Darina Melnychuk
Darina Melnychuk
Correspondent
NikVesti correspondent since 2024, with a journalism degree, working on culture, politics, photo reporting, interviews and video formats.

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