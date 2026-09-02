The Mykolaiv Prosecutor’s Office has announced a step-up in the fight against corruption: to protect the budget and strengthen security

The Mykolaiv District Prosecutor’s Office discussed steps to step up the fight against corruption.

The matter was discussed during a meeting chaired by the head of the District Prosecutor’s Office, attended by senior officials from the Mykolaiv Regional Police Headquarters and its local branches, according to the press office.

The meeting at the prosecutor’s office took place on 2 September. Photo: Mykolaiv City District Prosecutor’s Office The meeting at the prosecutor’s office took place on 2 September. Photo: Mykolaiv City District Prosecutor’s Office The meeting at the prosecutor’s office took place on 2 September. Photo: Mykolaiv City District Prosecutor’s Office

Law enforcement officials agreed on joint actions to investigate crimes in the budgetary and military sectors. According to the prosecutor’s office, the established procedure is intended to help strengthen the rule of law in Mykolaiv, protect the state’s economic interests and bring to justice those guilty of crimes against national security.

In particular, the head of the district prosecutor’s office, Hryhorii Zinych, noted that only through such coordination between the agencies will it be possible to protect the budget and national security.

«Today, everyone must be fully aware of their responsibility to the country. Only through absolute coordination between the work of prosecutors, the police and the military command will we be able to effectively protect the state budget and strengthen national security,» stated Hryhorii Zinych.

It is worth noting that in the first half of 2026, 10 indictments were brought before the courts against 13 individuals accused of corruption. One such case involves, in particular, the head of Municipal Specialized Installation and Operation Enterprise (KSMEP), Hryhorii Patoka, and his wife, a lawyer at the company, who are suspected of abuse of office and embezzlement of 1.3 million hryvnias of public funds during the procurement of traffic lights.

Hrihorii Patoka at the hearing on 23 January. Photo: NikVesti

Recently, the prosecutor’s office announced that it had served a notice of suspicion on another party involved in the case – the supplier firm «Spetselektromontazh-7».

The prosecutor’s office also reported that it had uncovered and halted a scheme involving the possible embezzlement of over 14.2 million hryvnias allocated for school meals in Mykolaiv.

In April 2026, the indictment against Petro Vasheniak, head of the municipal production enterprise, and Iryna Stoieva, director of «Prosecco 8» LLC, was sent to court.

Iryna Stoieva. Photo: NikVesti Petro Vasheniak. Photo: NikVesti

In its report, presented to members of the Mykolaiv City Council in July, the prosecutor’s office also stated that it was stepping up efforts to combat the misuse and embezzlement of public funds under martial law. In the first six months of 2026, eight indictments in such cases were referred to court — compared with four for the same period in 2025.

The losses to the interests of the state and the public in these cases amounted to over 25 million hryvnias, of which 2.7 million hryvnias have been recovered.