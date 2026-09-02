 The Mykolaiv Prosecutor’s Office has announced a step-up in the fight against corruption: to protect the budget and strengthen security

  • Wednesday

    2 September, 2026

  • 22.7°
    Partly cloudy

    Mykolaiv

  • 2 September , 2026 Wednesday

  • Mykolaiv • 22.7° Partly cloudy

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Justice 17:30, 02 September, 2026

The Mykolaiv Prosecutor’s Office has announced a step-up in the fight against corruption: to protect the budget and strengthen security

The Mykolaiv District Prosecutor’s Office discussed steps to step up the fight against corruption.

The matter was discussed during a meeting chaired by the head of the District Prosecutor’s Office, attended by senior officials from the Mykolaiv Regional Police Headquarters and its local branches, according to the press office.

Нарада в прокуратурі пройшла 2 вересня. Фото: Окружна прокуратура міста МиколаєваThe meeting at the prosecutor’s office took place on 2 September. Photo: Mykolaiv City District Prosecutor’s Office
Нарада в прокуратурі пройшла 2 вересня. Фото: Окружна прокуратура міста МиколаєваThe meeting at the prosecutor’s office took place on 2 September. Photo: Mykolaiv City District Prosecutor’s Office
Нарада в прокуратурі пройшла 2 вересня. Фото: Окружна прокуратура міста МиколаєваThe meeting at the prosecutor’s office took place on 2 September. Photo: Mykolaiv City District Prosecutor’s Office

Law enforcement officials agreed on joint actions to investigate crimes in the budgetary and military sectors. According to the prosecutor’s office, the established procedure is intended to help strengthen the rule of law in Mykolaiv, protect the state’s economic interests and bring to justice those guilty of crimes against national security.

In particular, the head of the district prosecutor’s office, Hryhorii Zinych, noted that only through such coordination between the agencies will it be possible to protect the budget and national security.

«Today, everyone must be fully aware of their responsibility to the country. Only through absolute coordination between the work of prosecutors, the police and the military command will we be able to effectively protect the state budget and strengthen national security,» stated Hryhorii Zinych.

It is worth noting that in the first half of 2026, 10 indictments were brought before the courts against 13 individuals accused of corruption. One such case involves, in particular, the head of Municipal Specialized Installation and Operation Enterprise (KSMEP), Hryhorii Patoka, and his wife, a lawyer at the company, who are suspected of abuse of office and embezzlement of 1.3 million hryvnias of public funds during the procurement of traffic lights.

Григорій Патока на засіданні 23 січня. Фото: NikVestiHrihorii Patoka at the hearing on 23 January. Photo: NikVesti

Recently, the prosecutor’s office announced that it had served a notice of suspicion on another party involved in the case – the supplier firm «Spetselektromontazh-7».

The prosecutor’s office also reported that it had uncovered and halted a scheme involving the possible embezzlement of over 14.2 million hryvnias allocated for school meals in Mykolaiv.

In April 2026, the indictment against Petro Vasheniak, head of the municipal production enterprise, and Iryna Stoieva, director of «Prosecco 8» LLC, was sent to court.

Ірина Стоєва. Фото: NikVestiIryna Stoieva. Photo: NikVesti
Петро Вашеняк. Фото: NikVestiPetro Vasheniak. Photo: NikVesti

In its report, presented to members of the Mykolaiv City Council in July, the prosecutor’s office also stated that it was stepping up efforts to combat the misuse and embezzlement of public funds under martial law. In the first six months of 2026, eight indictments in such cases were referred to court — compared with four for the same period in 2025.

The losses to the interests of the state and the public in these cases amounted to over 25 million hryvnias, of which 2.7 million hryvnias have been recovered.

Author
Alisa Melikadamian
Alisa Melikadamian
Contributing Editor, Reporter
Publishing editor and reporter at NikVesti, a journalist since 2018, specializing primarily in courts, legal proceedings, politics, video and photo reporting, and interviews; winner of the ISAR Ednannia “Recovery of Ukraine: Path to Unity” journalism contest in 2024.

Recent news about: The Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

50 corruption cases and 12 cases of evading conscription were referred to court over the past six months in the Mykolaiv region
The Public Prosecutor’s Office is seeking fines totalling over ₴3.4 million from contractors in Mykolaiv in court
The Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office has reported that four criminal groups have been dismantled in the past six months
Advertising
Read more:
news
The reorganisation of Maternity Hospital №3 in Mykolaiv is set to culminate in the establishment of a perinatal centre

Alona Kokhanchuk
news
Denmark is funding the design of social housing in the Pivnichny district of Mykolaiv — 208 flats are to be built

Julia Lukyanenko
news
A further ₴5.1 million is to be spent on a shelter for a nursery school near Mykolaiv

Yuliia Boichenko
news
The City Council is set to sort out the road signs in Mykolaiv

Julia Lukyanenko
news
In Mykolaiv, complaints from medical staff regarding salary issues following the merger of hospitals will be investigated

Alona Kokhanchuk
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: The Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

The Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office has reported that four criminal groups have been dismantled in the past six months
The Public Prosecutor’s Office is seeking fines totalling over ₴3.4 million from contractors in Mykolaiv in court
50 corruption cases and 12 cases of evading conscription were referred to court over the past six months in the Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv, 265 business premises damaged by shelling have been assessed: how the compensation scheme works

2 days ago

Gravel instead of dirt ₴9.2 million is to be spent on a 9-kilometre stretch of road between villages in the Mykolaiv region