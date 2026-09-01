 A further ₴5.1 million is to be spent on a shelter for a nursery school near Mykolaiv

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    1 September, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 1 September , 2026 Tuesday

  • Mykolaiv • 23.6° Overcast

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Main News Municipality 20:30, 01 September, 2026

A further ₴5.1 million is to be spent on a shelter for a nursery school near Mykolaiv

Підземний садочок в Інгульському районі Миколаєва. Фото: архів «NikVesti»An underground nursery in the Inhulskyi District of Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti archive

In the village of Kotliareve, Mykolaiv region, a further 5.1 million hryvnias is set to be spent on completing the construction of a shelter for the «Barvinok» nursery school.

This is reported by NikVesti, citing data from the Prozorro system.

According to the technical documentation, the shelter is designed to accommodate 60 people. It is to be fitted with electricity and lighting, water and drainage systems, as well as fire and gas alarms and a CCTV system. The project also involves the installation of a lift and a diesel generator for backup power.

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A separate site will be prepared for the generator; once installed, it is to be connected, configured and earthed. External water supply and drainage networks will also be connected to the shelter, and the area around the building will be landscaped.

Work is scheduled to be completed by 11 December 2026.

This is not the first procurement for the construction of this shelter. In 2025, a contract worth 7.3 million hryvnias was already signed for the works. According to data from the public spending monitoring website Spending.gov.ua, the entire sum has now been paid to the contractor, Antares-Bud.

It should be noted that over the past two years, 442 staff posts have been cut in kindergartens in Mykolaiv, where educational activities have been suspended. There are currently 27 such institutions in the city — they are unable to operate due to a lack of shelters.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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