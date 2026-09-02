In Mykolaiv, the plan is to spend ₴4 million on round-the-clock security for the zoo during 2027

Mykolaiv Zoo, April 2026. Photo: NikVesti, Serhiy Ovcharishyn

Mykolaiv Zoo is seeking a contractor to provide round-the-clock security for its grounds and facilities throughout 2027. It is prepared to spend 3.9 million hryvnias on this.

This is reported by NikVesti, citing data from the Prozorro system.

Security staff are to work round the clock at eight posts: seven are located within the zoo grounds, and one is the security chief’s post. One of the posts will be responsible for CCTV monitoring. Security guards will monitor the cameras and must respond to incidents on the zoo grounds.

Advertising

The security guards will protect animals in open enclosures, buildings, structures, vehicles and other zoo property. They will also control access to the grounds and prevent unauthorised persons from entering restricted areas.

In addition, they will constantly patrol the grounds. Specific patrol routes between the enclosures and other facilities are set out in the documentation. For example, one of the routes passes by the bear enclosure, «Animal Island», and the enclosures for wolves, porcupines and other animals.

On days when the zoo expects large numbers of visitors or is hosting festive events, the security company must be prepared, at its own expense, to increase the number of security guards during the day to ten. In the event of any breaches, they must call the police, and in the event of a fire, the fire brigade, and notify the zoo management.

Read also the article by NikVesti entitled «Mykolaiv Zoo celebrates its 125th anniversary: how the war has affected the animals’ lives».

As a reminder, residents of Mykolaiv have complained about parking on the grassy area near the zoo. The local authorities will now begin installing additional bollards there to prevent vehicles from driving onto the lawn.