Training, retraining and career support: an adult education programme has been approved in Voznesensk

The Voznesensk community has approved an adult education programme. Photo from the NikVesti archive

Voznesensk has approved the Adult Education Development Programme for 2026–2028. It aims to bring together training, reskilling and career support for community residents into a single system.

This was discussed at a session of the Voznesensk City Council on 14 August, according to NikVesti.

Yana Syniavska, Chief of Staff of the Voznesensk City Council’s Executive Committee, noted that the aim is to move away from isolated courses and training programmes towards a systematic approach to adult education, which will enable people to learn and acquire new skills throughout their lives.

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As part of the programme, plans are in place to combine the work of the Adult Education Centre, the Youth Career Centre and the Veterans’ Space, as well as initiatives to support entrepreneurship and the digitalisation of educational services.

The programme provides for vocational retraining and upskilling for residents, career guidance and counselling, the development of non-formal education, and support for self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Particular attention will be given to people requiring professional adaptation, in particular internally displaced persons, war veterans, people with disabilities, young people and those who have lost their jobs.

The city council expects that the programme will help to increase employment and self-employment rates, as well as partially address the problem of labour shortages at local businesses.

Another area of focus will be cooperation with civil society, charitable and international organisations. The local authority plans to secure grant funding to implement educational projects.

«We are now bringing together the various elements into a single system, covering everything related to adult education: the Adult Education Centre, the Youth Career Centre, support for veterans, the Veterans’ Hub and digitalisation. We will be providing educational services. There will be programmes for various sections of the population living within the Voznesensk community,» said Yana Syniavska.

As a reminder, in October 2025, a series of training sessions organised by the International Labour Organisation, entitled «Start and Improve Your Business», was held in Mykolaiv — participants learnt how to set up their own businesses with the support of a programme aimed at developing small-scale entrepreneurship among local residents.



Earlier, in September 2024, the results of an adult reskilling programme at Higher Vocational College №21 in Mykolaiv were reported: 70 per cent of course participants had already found new jobs by that time after acquiring a new profession following a short training period.



Prior to that, in April 2024, courses were launched in the Mykolaiv region – with financial support from the Danish government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine — for women seeking to train as agricultural tractor drivers.