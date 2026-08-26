 «He was dumping sewage right behind the houses», — residents of Ternivka complained about the sewage collector

  • Wednesday

    26 August, 2026

  • 22.1°
    Slight rain

    Mykolaiv

  • 26 August , 2026 Wednesday

  • Mykolaiv • 22.1° Slight rain

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Main News Society 14:35, 26 August, 2026

«He was dumping sewage right behind the houses», — residents of Ternivka complained about the sewage collector

Асенізатор зливав нечистоти за будинками у Корабельному районі Миколаєва. Скриншот з відео Анна ГригорьеваA sewage worker was discharging sewage behind houses in the Korabelnyi district of Mykolaiv. Screenshot from a video by Anna Hryhorieva

In Mykolaiv, residents of Ternivka reported the illegal discharge of sewage behind residential buildings.

A video showing a sewage truck discharging domestic waste was posted by local resident Hanna Hryhorieva in the «Ternivskyi Bazaar» group.

According to her, the driver of the sewage truck systematically discharges sewage onto the road between the houses and the Kyiv motorway.

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The author of the post also noted that previously the lorry had allegedly driven to an old sand quarry, but on this occasion the discharge took place directly near residential buildings

«A report will be filed with the police and video evidence will be submitted,» said Anna Hryhorieva.

In the comments, residents advised her to contact the city’s contact centre so that the relevant services could deal with the situation. Anna Hryhorieva replied that she had already contacted the contact centre three weeks ago, but at the time of her comment, her complaint had not yet been processed.

The sewage lorry bears the registration number AI 2540 RA and a contact telephone number. Another user of the group, Valerii Savenko, reported that the vehicle is registered in Bila Tserkva.

Асенізатор зливав нечистоти за будинками у Корабельному районі Миколаєва. Скриншот з відео Анна Григор’єваThe sewage truck was discharging waste behind houses in the Korabelnyi district of Mykolaiv. Screenshot from Anna Hryhorieva’s video
Асенізатор зливав нечистоти за будинками у Корабельному районі Миколаєва. Скриншот з відео Анна Григор’єваA sewage truck was dumping sewage behind houses in the Korabelnyi district of Mykolaiv. Screenshot from a video by Anna Hryhorieva

It should be noted that residents of Namyv complained about a foul odour near the «Apelsin» residential complex. They discovered a ditch through which water with an unpleasant smell was flowing, eventually ending up in the estuary. It has emerged that the cause of the sewage discharge was a fault in the water utility’s main sewer, which occurred back in mid-June. However, the sewage has not yet been pumped out.

Author
Alina Kvitko
Alina Kvitko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, with experience in reporting and production editing, specializing in politics, reforms, photo reports and interviews.

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