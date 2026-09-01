 Dog kennels, bowls and rubbish: Mykolaiv residents have complained about the «animal shelter» under their balconies

  • Tuesday

    1 September, 2026

  • 27.1°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 1 September , 2026 Tuesday

  • Mykolaiv • 27.1° Mainly clear

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Main News Society 8:14, 01 September, 2026

Dog kennels, bowls and rubbish: Mykolaiv residents have complained about the «animal shelter» under their balconies

У Миколаєві мешканці поскаржилися на сміття та будки для тварин під балконами. Фото: Contact Center при Миколаївській міській радіIn Mykolaiv, residents have complained about rubbish and animal shelters under their balconies. Photo: Mykolaiv City Council Contact Centre

In Mykolaiv, residents of the block of flats at 56 Myru Avenue have complained about rubbish and unsanitary conditions beneath their balconies. The Inhulskyi District Administration has contacted the management company, demanding that the area be tidied up.

Serhii Stadnichenko submitted a complaint to the Contact Centre at Mykolaiv City Council.

According to him, makeshift kennels have been set up beneath the balconies, boxes and bowls for feeding animals have been left there, and food scraps are rotting, which may attract flies and rodents.

У Миколаєві мешканці поскаржилися на сміття та будки для тварин під балконами. Фото: Contact Center при Миколаївській міській радіIn Mykolaiv, residents have complained about rubbish and animal shelters beneath the balconies. Photo: Contact Centre at Mykolaiv City Council
У Миколаєві мешканці поскаржилися на сміття та будки для тварин під балконами. Фото: Contact Center при Миколаївській міській радіIn Mykolaiv, residents have complained about rubbish and animal shelters under their balconies. Photo: Contact Centre at Mykolaiv City Council

The man also pointed out that some residents are using the area beneath the balconies without authorisation to store various items and feed animals.

«I request that an inspection by the urban improvement department be arranged, or that the maintenance organisation be instructed to remove unauthorised items and tidy up the area around the building,» the man complained.

In its response, the Inhulskyi District administration reported that staff had visited the site to inspect the area. Following this, a letter was sent to the management company, «City for People — Mykolaiv» LLC.

«In accordance with their powers, administration staff have drafted and sent a letter to the management of the property management company «City for People — Mykolaiv» LLC regarding bringing the area surrounding the building mentioned in the complaint up to the required sanitary standards and keeping this matter under review,» the reply states.

Лист адміністрації Інгульського району до управліючої компанії. Фото: Contact Center при Миколаївській міській радіLetter from the Inhulskyi District administration to the management company. Photo: Contact Centre at Mykolaiv City Council

It should be recalled that earlier in the Inhulskyi District of Mykolaiv, residents of a block of flats at 70-B Myru Avenue once again complained about a neighbour who, since last year, has failed to remove illegally installed parking spaces from the courtyard.

Author
Alona Kokhanchuk
Alona Kokhanchuk
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, specializing in public procurement, local politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

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