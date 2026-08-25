Residents of Mykolaiv are once again complaining about a neighbour who has illegally set up parking spaces in the courtyard and has not removed them for over half a year

Illegally installed parking spaces in the courtyards of high-rise blocks in Mykolaiv, which have been unable to be removed for over half a year. Photo: NikVesti

In the Inhulskyi district of Mykolaiv, residents of a high-rise block at 70-B Myru Avenue are once again complaining about a neighbour who has failed to remove illegally installed parking spaces in the courtyard since last year.

Maryna Remezova sent a complaint to the Contact Centre group at Mykolaiv City Council, according to NikVesti.

It should be noted that residents of the block of flats complained about this situation as early as last year. In November, a resident of the block set up parking bays in the courtyard. The neighbours were outraged because, according to them, the man had done so without consulting the other residents. At the same time, he explained that the structure was needed to protect cars from falling tree branches.

Advertising

Residents of the block lodged complaints with the Inhulskyi District Administration, the management company «City for People» and the city’s planning department. In total, they collected 25 signatures from residents opposing the installation of parking spaces in the courtyard.

Following the neighbours’ complaints, the city declared the structure unlawful. The man was issued with a fine and ordered to dismantle it.

Residents of the multi-storey block were also informed that, should the order not be complied with, the city might carry out the dismantling itself, and the associated costs would be provided for in the budget, with the structure included in the list of structures to be dismantled in the Inhulskyi district.

For his part, Ruslan Butov, the man who had decided to create the parking spaces, confirmed at the time that he had been fined over 800 hryvnias for carrying out the work without a permit. He said he was sorting out the paperwork and planned to complete the installation of the canopy once he had received the necessary permission.

More than half a year has passed, yet the structure still stands in the courtyard. What’s more, a chain and padlock have now been fitted to the parking spaces to restrict access to them, says Liudmyla Matveieva, a resident of the block of flats.

«Recently, he put up a chain and padlock on one side. That’s how it’s stayed. In other words, he isn’t covering anything there, he isn’t putting a roof on it, but he decided to put a padlock on it. What’s more, sometimes he doesn’t even park his car there, but parks it nearby. People hang their washing out to dry between the cars, and he parks his car right next to the washing,» says the woman.

A chain with a padlock on illegally marked parking spaces. Photo: Maryna Remezova A chain with a padlock on illegally marked parking spaces. Photo: NikVesti

It should be noted that NikVesti first learnt of this situation at the start of the year. At that time, according to residents of the block of flats, the Inhulskyi District administration stated that they were aware of the problem and were keeping it under review.

«The deputy head of the Inhulskyi District said they were aware of the situation. He confirmed that it was illegal and that he had no documentation for it. They investigated the matter and took it under control. The man was issued with an order to dismantle the structure, but he has not done so. We were told that once the budget is approved, funds will be allocated and they will dismantle everything themselves,» said Liudmyla Matveieva in January.

The woman also noted that whenever she speaks to Ruslan Butov, he always claims to have the relevant documents, but when asked to show them, he replies that he is still in the process of obtaining them.

A collective petition from the building’s residents. Photo of the document Response from the administration of the Inhulskyi District of Mykolaiv. Photo of the document

The city’s chief architect, Yevhen Poliakov, explained that in this situation, the Inhulskyi District Administration should organise the dismantling.

According to him, in accordance with a decision by the Mykolaiv City Council, regulations have been approved governing the procedure for considering issues related to unauthorised construction and the return of land plots occupied without authorisation. This document sets out the division of responsibilities between the Department of Architecture and the city’s district administrations.

«This document is for internal coordination, to ensure it is clear who is responsible for what. It contains a list of properties dealt with by the district administration and a list of those dealt with by the Department of Architecture. District administrations are responsible for the installation and removal of fences, canopies, street furniture, various barriers and other similar structures,» explained Yevhen Poliakov.

According to him, the procedure involves the district administration setting up a relevant commission, to which a representative from the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning is invited. Representatives of the district administration also take part in the commission’s work.

«A report is drawn up based on the findings. If it is established who is responsible, a warning is issued requiring them to dismantle the structure themselves. If this does not happen, they prepare a draft decision by the executive committee regarding the removal of the unauthorised land occupation and the structure erected on it. Once the decision has been adopted, the executive body implements it and carries out the actual dismantling,» explained Chief Architect Yevhen Poliakov.

He added that if a relevant enquiry is received by the contact centre and it is established that there are no documents for the structure, the department determines which authority should respond to the situation.

«If the contact centre receives a report and I see that it falls within the remit of the district administration, then in accordance with a decision by the Mykolaiv City Council, I inform them that they must take the necessary measures. The contact centre then forwards the report to the relevant enforcement body,» explained Yevhen Poliakov.

He also noted that cases of illegally installed structures being dismantled in the city are not isolated incidents.

«Looking back at last year, I’ve been compiling the statistics, and the district administrations carried out the removal of parking barriers in car parks. There were instances where people were effectively appropriating parking spaces for themselves. The district administrations followed the procedure I have described to you and then removed these structures. In other words, such measures are being taken. This is not something new or unique that has only just come about. The district administration must respond and take the appropriate measures,» noted Yevhen Poliakov.

NikVesti contacted Hanna Remennikova, head of the Inhulskyi District Administration, for comment, but received no response.

As a reminder, at 35-A Teatralna Street in Mykolaiv, where residents have repeatedly complained about the basement being flooded by sewage, a problem with fleas has arisen. The insects have overrun the basement. Residents claim that the management company «City for People» carried out the pest control only as a formality. However, the company stated that they had already carried out pest control twice.