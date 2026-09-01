 A secondary school near Mykolaiv is planning to install a solar power station at a cost of ₴2.3 million

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    1 September, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 1 September , 2026 Tuesday

  • Mykolaiv • 27.4° Overcast

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Main News Society 10:35, 01 September, 2026

A secondary school near Mykolaiv is planning to install a solar power station at a cost of ₴2.3 million

У Миколаєві відкрили цифровий освітній центр на базі ліцею № 38, архівне фото «NikVesti»A digital education centre has been opened in Mykolaiv at Lyceum No. 38; archive photo by NikVesti

Plans are in place to install a solar power station with batteries at the Inhulskyi Lyceum in Mishkovo-Pohorilove. It will be able to provide the school with backup power during power cuts.

They are prepared to spend 2.3 million hryvnias on the equipment and its installation. The tender was announced by the Mishkovo-Pohorilove Regional Academic Lyceum Inhulskyi, NikVesti reports, citing data from the Prozorro system.

The contractor is to install solar panels on the lyceum’s roof, connect the batteries and other necessary equipment, lay cables and commission the system. The work is scheduled to be completed by 15 November 2026.

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The total capacity of the solar panels must be at least 62 kW. The system will also feature an inverter with a capacity of 100 kW or more and will be able to operate when the external electricity grid is unavailable.

The power station will have batteries with a capacity of at least 64 kWh. These will store the electricity generated by the solar panels, which can then be used to provide backup power for the secondary school.

The price also includes delivery of the equipment, installation, connection and testing of the system. The batteries must be covered by a warranty of at least five years, the solar panels by a 15-year warranty, and the installation by a two-year warranty.

State and local funding has been allocated for the purchase: 2.5 million hryvnias from the education subvention, and a further nearly 281,000 hryvnias from the local budget.

As a reminder, the Mykolaiv Education Department has announced two tenders for the installation of backup power systems in 13 educational establishments. The total estimated cost of the works is 1.7 million hryvnias, with funding provided by UNICEF.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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