The staff at Mykolaiv Cathedral have explained why the church’s façade is being repaired without authorisation

The Cathedral of the Kasperov Icon of the Mother of God on Sadova Street. Photo: NikVesti

At the Cathedral of the Kasperov Icon of the Mother of God on Sadova Street in Mykolaiv, it is believed that repairs to the building’s façade are essential due to its critical condition, and the work is being carried out in accordance with best practice.

An explanation was published on the cathedral’s Facebook page.

The cathedral noted that the building is in a poor state of repair. In particular, cracks have formed in the columns on the side facing Tsentralnyi Avenue and Kropyvnytskyi Street. The stone façade wall has also been damaged by environmental factors.

This is what the authentic stone used to build the church looks like. Photo: Mykolaiv Diocese of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine And this is what the façade looks like after the stonework has been completed. Photo: Mykolaiv Diocese of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine

«When the stone is cleaned, it crumbles and holes form, so it needs to be replaced,» explained representatives of the cathedral.

In addition, the cathedral staff also highlighted the historical damage sustained by the building back when it was used as a cinema and a club during the Soviet anti-religious campaign. At that time, the domes and bell tower were destroyed, the interior frescoes were ruined, and part of the wall was dismantled to create side entrances.

The building also sustained damage as a result of the full-scale war. Explosions nearby damaged the roof with rocket debris, cracks formed in the walls, and part of the ceiling collapsed.

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The cathedral authorities emphasised that the congregation monitors the building’s condition independently, whilst patrons assist with funding. Regarding the ongoing repair works, for which no permits had been obtained, they stated that these are being carried out «in accordance with best practice».

«The cathedral congregation is deeply concerned about the condition of the church. Repair works are being carried out in accordance with best practice. Since the cathedral’s restoration began, nine domes have been built and restored, covered in copper with crosses gilded with gold leaf; the bell tower has been restored, seven bells have been installed, the church roof has been re-covered with copper, the interior of the church has been renovated, three iconostases have been installed, and the grounds have been landscaped...» the statement reads.

It should be noted that the church is an architectural monument dating from 1904–1912, which is listed in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine.

Previously, NikVesti reported that the Cultural Heritage Protection Department of the Mykolaiv City Council had stated that on 15 July, work had been observed on the cathedral’s main façade without the necessary permission. They stated that during the renovation, work had begun to fill in the authentic historic stone, which, in their view, could lead to the concealment, alteration or damage of elements of the protected monument. Representatives of the OCU were then served with an order to cease work immediately until scientific and design documentation had been drawn up and approved, and the relevant permit obtained.