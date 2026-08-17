 The Voznesensk budget has set aside ₴1.65 million for the purchase of flats for internally displaced persons

  • Monday

    17 August, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 17 August , 2026 Monday

  • Mykolaiv • 28.8° Mainly clear

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Main News Municipality 17:55, 17 August, 2026

The Voznesensk budget has set aside ₴1.65 million for the purchase of flats for internally displaced persons

У міському бюджеті Вознесенська передбачили 1,6 млн грн на житло переселенцям. Ілюстративне фото Дрогобич-інфоThe Voznesensk municipal budget has set aside 1.6 million hryvnias for housing for internally displaced persons. Illustrative photo: Drohobych-info

An additional 150,000 hryvnias will be allocated from Voznesensk’s city budget for the purchase of housing for internally displaced persons. In total, 1.65 million hryvnias have been set aside in this year’s budget for IDP flats.

This was announced during a session of the Voznesensk City Council on 14 August, according to NikVesti.

The issue had also been considered prior to the session. As Oleksandr Zaika, head of the strategic planning and development department, explained at a meeting of the committee on humanitarian issues, councillors were asked to amend Voznesensk’s socio-economic development programme. Specifically, for 2026, an additional 150,000 hryvnias is to be allocated for the purchase of housing for internally displaced persons.

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«They’re asking for an extra 150,000. This is from the local budget. We are already purchasing our third property. This means the average cost of a property comes to around 500,000–600,000 hryvnias. And the repairs will be carried out by «Caritas» (a charitable foundation, — note) at its own expense,» said Oleksandr Zaika.

In total, the programme has earmarked 1.65 million hryvnias for the purchase of housing for displaced persons. The commission approved these amendments to the socio-economic development programme. They were adopted at the session on 14 August.

As a reminder, in Mykolaiv, the Department of Municipal Services announced a tender for the routine repair of a hostel for internally displaced persons in the Zavodskyi district. The potential contractor, Timkrav-Bud LLC, proposed reducing the price of the works by 300,000 hryvnias and carrying them out for 7.7 million hryvnias.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

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