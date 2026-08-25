 From September, 45 schools in Mykolaiv are set to operate with face-to-face teaching, whilst a further 12 will continue with remote learning

  • Tuesday

    25 August, 2026

  • 23.5°
    Partly cloudy

    Mykolaiv

  • 25 August , 2026 Tuesday

  • Mykolaiv • 23.5° Partly cloudy

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Main News Municipality 7:00, 25 August, 2026

From September, 45 schools in Mykolaiv are set to operate with face-to-face teaching, whilst a further 12 will continue with remote learning

Порожній шкільний клас гімназії імені Миколи Аркаса у Миколаєві, 23 квітня 2024 рік, фото: Сергій Овчаришин, «NikVesti»An empty classroom at the Mykola Arkas Gymnasium in Mykolaiv, 23 April 2024, photo: Serhii Ovcharishyn, NikVesti

In the new academic year, 45 schools in Mykolaiv plan to hold face-to-face lessons, 12 will continue with distance learning, and a further seven will operate in a blended format.

This is stated in a draft resolution by the executive committee of Mykolaiv City Council, according to NikVesti. It is due to be considered at a meeting on 26 August.

In total, the document lists 64 schools, gymnasiums and lyceums in the city. Of these:

  • 45 institutions plan to operate in-person;
  • 12 will operate remotely;
  • 7 — in a blended format.

The format of each institution’s operation was determined by its teaching council. In doing so, they took into account the security situation, the school’s readiness for the academic year, as well as the availability and capacity of shelters.

The academic year in Mykolaiv’s schools is due to begin on 1 September 2026 and run until 30 June 2027.

Among the schools that will continue with remote learning are are Primary School №1, Gymnasiums №7, №14, №17, №27, №33, №43 and №61, Lyceums №3, №37 and №60, and Primary School №21.

A blended format has been planned for seven schools, specifically secondary schools Nos. 32, 48 and 54, lyceums Nos. 41 and 58, the «Academy of Children’s Creativity» lyceum and the Oleh Olzhych Lyceum. The remaining 45 schools are to provide face-to-face teaching.

It should be noted that, due to the increase in attacks by rocket-propelled drones, schools in Mykolaiv may have to change the organisation of the teaching process. In particular, pupils may study in two shifts in shelters, and lessons in schools may begin at 7.30 am.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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