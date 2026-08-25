Nearly ₴1 billion in development funding: Mykolaiv sets priorities for the next three years

The Mykolaiv City Council building, photo by ‘NikVesti’

A public investment plan for the next three years has been drawn up in Mykolaiv. It sets out which municipal projects and sectors will be prioritised in 2027–2029 and what funding they can expect to receive.

This is set out in a draft resolution of the Mykolaiv City Council’s executive committee, according to NikVesti.

Public investment refers to funds from the state or local budget that are allocated not to the city’s day-to-day expenditure but to its development: for example, the construction and renovation of schools, hospitals, roads and water supply systems, or the procurement of transport or other equipment.

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The plan sets a maximum volume of public investment at 309.6 million hryvnias for 2027, 302 million hryvnias for 2028, and 300 million hryvnias for 2029. In total, this amounts to approximately 911.6 million hryvnias over three years.

This does not mean that all this money has already been allocated to specific projects. The document sets out the overall financial limits and areas in which the city plans to implement investment projects over the next three years.

The largest area in the plan is transport, for which approximately 386 million hryvnias have been earmarked over the three years.

Priorities include the procurement of public transport, the refurbishment of trams, the development of a trolleybus depot and the modernisation of a traction substation. The reconstruction and repair of city roads are also included in this area.

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The second-largest area of focus is education, for which the plan allocates 178.2 million hryvnias. Priorities include shelters in schools and nurseries, the restoration and modernisation of educational establishments, the refurbishment of canteens, the fitting out of laboratories and classrooms, and the procurement of equipment and school buses. Separate provision has been made for projects designed to make these institutions less vulnerable to power cuts.

A further 111.3 million hryvnias is earmarked for urban infrastructure. This area covers water supply and sewerage networks, district heating, pavements, storm drains, street lighting and bus stops. Other priorities include parks and public gardens, children’s play areas and sports grounds, waste management and shelters.

Separate areas relate to healthcare and housing. The three-year plan allocates 87.3 million hryvnias to the healthcare sector. Potential projects include the refurbishment of hospitals, the purchase of equipment and the replacement of lifts.

78.3 million hryvnias have been earmarked for the housing sector. Priorities include, in particular, the restoration of high-rise buildings damaged by Russian shelling, the repair of the housing stock and the development of social rental housing.

The plan also includes projects in the fields of energy, culture, sport, digitalisation, social protection and civil security.

The draft resolution is due to be considered at the executive committee meeting on 26 August. Once approved, information on the identified areas and funding amounts is to be entered into the DREAM system.

It should be noted that the Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, has initiated a second appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers requesting the allocation of additional funding for the city.