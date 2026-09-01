 The City Council is set to sort out the road signs in Mykolaiv

  • Tuesday

    1 September, 2026

  • 23.9°
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    Mykolaiv

  • 1 September , 2026 Tuesday

  • Mykolaiv • 23.9° Overcast

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Main News Municipality 16:33, 01 September, 2026

The City Council is set to sort out the road signs in Mykolaiv

Мер доручив перевірити дорожні знаки на основних магістралях. Фото: міський голова Олександр СєнкевичThe mayor has ordered a review of road signs on the main thoroughfares. Photo: Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych

In Mykolaiv, action is to be taken regarding road signs on main roads and streets with heavy traffic. They are not always in accordance with the Highway Code, which confuses drivers.

This was discussed today, 1 September, at a session of the Mykolaiv City Council, according to NikVesti.

Councillor Yevhen Prudnyk (elected from the «Opposition Party — For Life» party) addressed the mayor regarding the situation with road signs, in particular right-of-way signs. He proposed analysing whether such signs are present on the main streets.

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«We have a great many streets where there is a «Give Way» sign but no «Main Road» sign. And everyone drives out of habit, not according to the Highway Code,» said the councillor.

He mentioned that this situation exists on Zakhysnykiv Mykolaieva Street and Admiralska Street, whilst the mayor cited Velyka Morska Street and Sadova Street as examples.

Ultimately, Deputy Mayor Yurii Andriienko and Deputy Head of the Transport Department Oleh Kuksa were tasked with resolving the issue regarding road signs.

As a reminder, there are plans in Mykolaiv to allow combat veterans to park for free in paid car parks. The city authorities are currently working with the car park operator to find a way to organise this.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

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