Mykolaiv plans to make parking free for combat veterans

Free parking for combat veterans: Mykolaiv is looking for a way to introduce the concession. Photo: ‘NikVesti’ archive

In Mykolaiv, there are plans to allow war veterans to park for free in paid car parks. The city authorities are currently working with the car park operator to find a way to organise this.

This was discussed during a meeting of the Mykolaiv City Council’s executive committee on 26 August, according to NikVesti.

The initiative was proposed by Executive Committee member Mykyta Plekhanov. He believes that this measure should serve as another way to support Ukraine’s defenders.

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«I believe it is necessary to introduce a mechanism for free parking for combatants at paid car parks, which have appeared in the city of Mykolaiv and continue to appear,» said Mykyta Plekhanov.

He proposed developing a procedure whereby combatants could verify their status and be exempt from paying for parking.

Deputy Mayor Yurii Andrienko also stated that the matter is already being worked on in collaboration with the operator of the paid car parks.

According to First Deputy Mayor Vitalii Lukov, the main problem at present is working out how to identify vehicles belonging to combatants. For example, if a car is parked in a paid car park but the driver is not present.

What is the situation with parking in Mykolaiv?

It is known that 11 paid parking areas have currently been officially approved in the city, providing a total of 119 parking spaces. The number of free spaces has decreased due to bollards installed on pavements and in parking lots.

Over the summer of 2025, the car parks generated 111,400 hryvnias in revenue for the municipal enterprise «Timeset», which, after mandatory payments have been made, will be transferred to the city budget.

However, councillor Andrii Yantar of the «Propozytsia» party criticised the system, noting that it does not improve convenience for residents and creates additional problems. Furthermore, in 2025, the city budget received around 4 million hryvnias from fines for illegal parking.

Previously, NikVesti reported on how the system would operate and who would oversee payments in the article «Paid parking has been introduced in the centre of Mykolaiv. How will it work and who will oversee payments?».