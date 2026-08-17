 Mykolaiv plans to remove concrete blocks blocking road near building on Tsentralnyi Avenue

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Main News Society 19:15, 17 August, 2026

Mykolaiv plans to remove concrete blocks blocking road near building on Tsentralnyi Avenue

Бетонні блоки біля багатоквартирного будинку №162. Фото з FacebookConcrete blocks near block of flats №162. Photo from Facebook

In Mykolaiv, there are plans to remove the unauthorised concrete blocks on the internal road near block of flats №162 on Tsentralnyi Avenue.

The matter was brought before the executive committee following complaints from residents, according to NikVesti.

According to the document, the concrete blocks were placed on the carriageway in breach of land legislation.

Prior to this, on 28 July, the city authorities drew up a report on the unauthorised occupation of the land plot.

The issue arose following repeated complaints from residents. In particular, on 2 July, a local resident, Tetiana Bezrodnia, contacted the Mykolaiv City Council’s Contact Centre. She reported that a concrete structure was blocking access to the «Tsentralnyi» residential complex from the inside of the building.

Бетонні блоки біля багатоквартирного будинку №162. Фото з FacebookConcrete blocks near block of flats No. 162. Photo from Facebook

According to the woman, this has made it difficult for vehicles to pass through, particularly emergency services. She also noted that since the road was blocked, the flow of traffic through neighbouring courtyards has increased.

Separately, the resident drew attention to the situation regarding the closure of 6th Slobidska Street. She said that, as a result, more cars and lorries – including large vehicles – have started driving through the courtyards along Kolodiazna Street and Tsentralnyi Avenue.

«To alleviate the situation to some extent, we request that the aforementioned obstruction be removed immediately and that appropriate measures be taken against the offenders who keep putting it back, as this is not the first complaint or attempt to reopen the road,» writes Tetiana Bezrodnia.

The draft decision is due to be considered at a meeting of the executive committee. If the decision is approved, the Central District Administration will be instructed to prepare, within three working days, a mayoral order designating the company or organisation responsible for carrying out the removal.

As reported by NikVesti in 2016, residents installed the blocks at this address following two road accidents that occurred near the building a year earlier. People feared that vehicles would once again drive at high speed through the passageway, posing a danger to children. In 2016, representatives of the Central District Administration arrived to remove the blocks in accordance with a police order. Following a dispute with residents, the council workers decided not to escalate the situation and left the courtyard. The concrete blocks remained in place at that time.

Author
Alona Kokhanchuk
Alona Kokhanchuk
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, specializing in public procurement, local politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.
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This material was produced within the REACH – Media Partnerships for Accountability and Trust project, implemented by International Media Support (IMS) and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The content reflects the views of the authors and not necessarily those of the Danish government. Denmark’s support strengthens civil society and independent media in Ukraine, including in Mykolaiv.

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