In Mykolaiv, a Volkswagen crashed into a pole; the driver was taken to hospital

A road traffic accident occurred in Mykolaiv on Wednesday, 26 August. The driver of a Volkswagen is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road and crashed into a post.

Vitalii Dushko, a spokesperson for the Mykolaiv Region Patrol Police, reported this in a comment to NikVesti.

A Volkswagen crashed into a pole in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti A Volkswagen crashed into a pole in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

According to preliminary information, the car was travelling along Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue towards the exit from the Korabelnyi district. The driver lost control, after which the car veered off the road and crashed into a pole.

The driver was injured in the accident. He has now been taken to hospital.

A Volkswagen crashed into a pole in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti A Volkswagen crashed into a pole in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

Earlier in Mykolaiv, a lorry hit a cyclist on a bridge; the man is in hospital.