 The SSU and the National Police have detained a former MP from Mykolaiv: he is suspected of organising a scheme to evade conscription in return for $10,000

  • Wednesday

    26 August, 2026

  • 22.4°
    Slight rain

    Mykolaiv

  • 26 August , 2026 Wednesday

  • Mykolaiv • 22.4° Slight rain

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Justice 13:12, 26 August, 2026

The SSU and the National Police have detained a former MP from Mykolaiv: he is suspected of organising a scheme to evade conscription in return for $10,000

СБУ та Нацполіція затримали миколаївського екснардепа. Фото: СБУThe SSU and the National Police have detained a former MP from Mykolaiv. Photo: SSU

Law enforcement officers have detained a former MP on suspicion of organising a scheme to help those liable for military service evade mobilisation. For 10,000 dollars, he offered to arrange a bogus disability certificate to avoid conscription.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police reported this on Wednesday, 26 August, according to NikVesti.

The individual in question is Vadym Pidberezniak, a former MP of the 8th convocation. As the investigation established, he planned to use his personal connections within medical institutions in the Mykolaiv region to carry out the scheme. Those liable for military service were admitted for inpatient treatment under the pretence of suffering from cardiological or neurological conditions. Upon discharge, they received medical commission reports confirming a third-degree disability.

СБУ та Нацполіція затримали миколаївського екснардепа. Фото: СБУThe SSU and the National Police have detained a former MP from Mykolaiv. Photo: SSU
СБУ та Нацполіція затримали миколаївського екснардепа. Фото: СБУThe SSU and the National Police have detained a former MP from Mykolaiv. Photo: SSU

SBU officers documented the organiser’s activities and detained him, along with an intermediary, after receiving the second instalment of payment for the preparation of a full set of forged documents.

The detainees were informed that they are suspected of offences under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — abuse of influence committed by a group of persons acting in collusion.

The investigation is ongoing to identify and bring to justice all those involved in the scheme. The suspects face up to eight years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Advertising

Vadym Pidberezniak is being represented by the ZAKON law firm. In a comment to NikVesti, they stated that their client does not admit guilt.

It should be recalled that in 2015, Vadym Pidberezniak became a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament (VIII convocation) under number 76 on the «People’s Front» party list. He served on the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport. His parliamentary mandate ended on 29 August 2019 following the conclusion of the 8th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada.

Note

In accordance with the principle of the presumption of innocence, a person is presumed innocent until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the law and established by a final and binding court conviction. A notice of suspicion, the imposition of a preventive measure, the conduct of searches or other procedural actions do not imply that a person has been found guilty. This material may contain information on the procedural status of the person concerned, as well as data from official, public and editorial sources.

Author
Alisa Melikadamian
Alisa Melikadamian
Contributing Editor, Reporter
Publishing editor and reporter at NikVesti, a journalist since 2018, specializing primarily in courts, legal proceedings, politics, video and photo reporting, and interviews; winner of the ISAR Ednannia “Recovery of Ukraine: Path to Unity” journalism contest in 2024.

Recent news about: SSU

SSU presents new generation of Sea Baby maritime drones that hit Crimean bridge
British instructor who trained military in Mykolaiv region suspected of cooperation with Russian intelligence
From flats in Kyiv to property in Bulgaria: what the top security officials in Mykolaiv region have declared
Advertising
Read more:
news
The Executive Committee has decided which schools in Mykolaiv will operate with a mix of face-to-face and remote learning

Julia Lukyanenko
news
Eight flats to be transfered to municipal enterprise «Svii Dim» in Mykolaiv — they will be refurbished for internally displaced persons

Julia Lukyanenko
news
Deputy Prime Minister Chentsov has instructed the Ministry of Finance to consider Mykolaiv’s request for an additional grant of ₴1.18 billion

Alina Kvitko
news
The geriatric care home in Mykolaiv has a capacity of just 42 places

Julia Lukyanenko
news
Residents of Mykolaiv are once again complaining about a neighbour who has illegally set up parking spaces in the courtyard and has not removed them for over half a year

Darina Melnychuk
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: SSU

From flats in Kyiv to property in Bulgaria: what the top security officials in Mykolaiv region have declared
British instructor who trained military in Mykolaiv region suspected of cooperation with Russian intelligence
SSU presents new generation of Sea Baby maritime drones that hit Crimean bridge

Following a fatal beating on Peremohн Square in Mykolaiv, the police explained how they are keeping the troubled area under control

5 days ago

Zhelezniak’s Temporary Investigative Commission has appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police regarding the searches carried out at the home of Mykolaiv activist Zhelo