The SSU and the National Police have detained a former MP from Mykolaiv: he is suspected of organising a scheme to evade conscription in return for $10,000

The SSU and the National Police have detained a former MP from Mykolaiv. Photo: SSU

Law enforcement officers have detained a former MP on suspicion of organising a scheme to help those liable for military service evade mobilisation. For 10,000 dollars, he offered to arrange a bogus disability certificate to avoid conscription.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police reported this on Wednesday, 26 August, according to NikVesti.

The individual in question is Vadym Pidberezniak, a former MP of the 8th convocation. As the investigation established, he planned to use his personal connections within medical institutions in the Mykolaiv region to carry out the scheme. Those liable for military service were admitted for inpatient treatment under the pretence of suffering from cardiological or neurological conditions. Upon discharge, they received medical commission reports confirming a third-degree disability.

The SSU and the National Police have detained a former MP from Mykolaiv. Photo: SSU The SSU and the National Police have detained a former MP from Mykolaiv. Photo: SSU

SBU officers documented the organiser’s activities and detained him, along with an intermediary, after receiving the second instalment of payment for the preparation of a full set of forged documents.

The detainees were informed that they are suspected of offences under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — abuse of influence committed by a group of persons acting in collusion.

The investigation is ongoing to identify and bring to justice all those involved in the scheme. The suspects face up to eight years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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Vadym Pidberezniak is being represented by the ZAKON law firm. In a comment to NikVesti, they stated that their client does not admit guilt.

It should be recalled that in 2015, Vadym Pidberezniak became a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament (VIII convocation) under number 76 on the «People’s Front» party list. He served on the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport. His parliamentary mandate ended on 29 August 2019 following the conclusion of the 8th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada.