In Mykolaiv, compensation totalling over ₴330 million has been agreed for destroyed homes

The aftermath of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 25 May 2025. Photo: ‘NikVesti’, Serhiy Ovcharishyn

In Mykolaiv, 317 applications for compensation for homes completely destroyed by the war have been approved. The total amount of compensation exceeds 330 million hryvnias.

This was announced during a briefing by Ihor Nabatov, First Deputy Director of the Department of Municipal Services, according to NikVesti.

In total, residents submitted 539 claims regarding destroyed property, of which:

317 applications were approved (311 housing vouchers worth 324 million hryvnias and 6 cash payments totalling 6.2 million hryvnias);

were approved (311 housing vouchers worth 324 million hryvnias and 6 cash payments totalling 6.2 million hryvnias); 206 claims were rejected;

were rejected; consideration of a further 16 claims was suspended — mainly due to the lack of necessary documents.

Ihor Nabatov added that the majority of Mykolaiv residents whose compensation claims were approved opted for housing certificates to purchase property in another district of Mykolaiv or in another city.

At the same time, cash compensation is available for those who wish to build a new private house on the same plot of land to replace the one that was destroyed. For this, the land must be officially registered in the name of the owner of the destroyed house.

As a reminder, the government has allocated a further 5.14 billion hryvnias to the «eVidnovlennia» programme. The funds will go towards compensation for Ukrainians whose homes were destroyed as a result of Russian attacks. With this funding, over 3,600 families will be able to purchase new homes using housing vouchers. The funding was provided by the Council of Europe Development Bank as part of the HOME project.

Read also the article by NikVesti: «How «eVidnovlennia» works in Mykolaiv and whether the compensation meets people’s needs».