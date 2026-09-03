Over the past three years, environmentalists have drawn up 16 reports on the «Mykolaiv Parks» municipal enterprise in Mykolaiv

The State Environmental Inspectorate has drawn up 16 reports against officials at ‘Mykolaiv Parks’ over the past three years. Photo: the company’s press office

Over the past three years, the State Environmental Inspectorate (SEI) has drawn up 16 administrative reports against officials at the «Mykolaiv Parks» municipal enterprise. However, in 2023, the company stated that no such reports had been issued during its entire period of operation.

This is stated in the response from the State Environmental Inspectorate of the South-Western District to an enquiry from Dmytro Riabchenko, director of the NGO «Medical Control and Protection of Rights».

As noted by the Inspectorate, no scheduled or unscheduled inspections of the «Mykolaiv Parks» municipal enterprise were carried out during this period. The reason given was restrictions on the conduct of state supervisory measures during martial law.

At the same time, according to the State Environmental Inspectorate, 16 administrative reports were drawn up against officials of the enterprise between 2023 and 2025:

2023 — 1 report;

2024 — 9 reports;

2025 — 6 reports.

However, the Inspectorate’s response does not specify exactly which violations the reports were drawn up for.

Riabchenko published the State Environmental Inspectorate’s response in the context of a legal dispute with the municipal enterprise «Mykolaiv Parks». According to him, the company accuses him of discrediting it and undermining its business reputation.

«I have already published the National Police’s response, which states in black and white that six criminal investigations have been opened against this company! And here is some more information,» wrote Dmytro Riabchenko.

The Environmental Inspectorate’s response to Dmytro Ryabchenko’s enquiry

He also drew attention to the number of administrative reports. Dmytro Riabchenko claims that the reports were linked to breaches concerning the management of Mykolaiv’s green spaces.

16 administrative reports for breaches in the management (if you can call it that) of the city’s green spaces. Sixteen, Karl! And that’s not even counting 2026. Name me at least one municipal enterprise in the city or in Ukraine as a whole that has such a high number of reports?! An enterprise which, according to its articles of association, is tasked with landscaping and urban improvement,» noted Dmytro Riabchenko.

According to Dmytro Riabchenko, some of these reports were drawn up following complaints and inspections he had initiated whilst working as a public environmental inspector.

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He also referred to a Facebook post by the municipal enterprise «Mykolaiv Parks» from 2023. At the time, in response to his criticism, the enterprise claimed that, throughout its entire period of operation, the State Environmental Inspectorate had never drawn up a single report concerning it.

«Regarding your nonsensical post, as well as the article on the Novosti-N portal, we can say that, like them, you do not have accurate information. Why lie?! There were no reports, and there aren’t any now. Not a single report has been issued by the State Environmental Inspectorate against any employee of the «Mykolaiv Parks» municipal enterprise throughout its entire period of operation. This means that all actions taken by employees of the «Mykolaiv Parks» municipal enterprise are lawful and carried out in accordance with current legislation. As always, you are slandering the staff and the «Mykolaiv Parks» municipal enterprise,» replied the press office of the «Mykolaiv Parks» municipal enterprise.

As is well known, five criminal investigations have been underway since 2022 concerning officials at the «Mykolaiv Parks» municipal enterprise. The charges include abuse of office, misappropriation or embezzlement of property, and dereliction of duty.

In 2025–2026, the municipal enterprise «Mykolaiv Parks» was repeatedly criticised for the quality of its work. As early as the summer of 2025, it emerged that not a single tree had been planted in the city that spring, and on Tsentralnyi Avenue, the privet bushes — which the municipal enterprise had intended to use to replace the cast-iron fence and had purchased for 1.5 million hryvnias as part of a 3.5-million-hryvnia contract — had withered.



In December 2025, a contractor damaged the roots of seven trees whilst constructing a car park near a historic building in the city centre. In early 2026, the council stated that, as of 1 January, it had completely stopped using contractors and was carrying out all work itself; it also announced plans to grow flowers in its own greenhouses. However, by the end of March, the municipal enterprise had acknowledged a lack of funding for planting trees and wanted to have them felled as hazardous, although the environmental inspectorate insisted on a professional assessment.