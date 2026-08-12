There are plans to build a new sewage treatment plant in Bashtanka: the project will cost up to ₴416,000

Bashtanka, Mykolaiv Oblast. Photo by ‘NikVesti’

There are plans to build new sewage treatment works in Bashtanka, Mykolaiv Oblast. The local authorities are currently looking for a contractor to draw up a detailed site plan for the future construction. They are prepared to spend 416,600 hryvnias on this.

This is according to data from the Prozorro public procurement system, as reported by NikVesti.

The future treatment plant is to be located in the south-western part of Bashtanka, on land that is currently undeveloped. A plot of land measuring 1.5 hectares has been earmarked specifically for the detailed planning.

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However, when drawing up the documentation, the contractor must take into account the future facility’s sanitary protection zone, which is 150 metres. The total area to be covered, taking this zone into account, is approximately 17.8 hectares.

Under the terms of the tender, the contractor must do more than simply prepare a development plan. First, a new topographical and geodetic survey of the area will be carried out and a digital map created. Following this, a detailed plan of the site must be drawn up using geoinformation technologies.

The project must also undergo a strategic environmental assessment. This involves preparing a corresponding report, holding a public consultation and submitting the detailed plan to the architectural and urban planning council for consideration.

The city council expects to finalise the detailed plan this autumn — on 30 November 2026.

It should be noted that, due to regular discharges of inadequately treated or untreated effluent, the condition of the Southern Bug River continues to deteriorate. The State Environmental Inspectorate states that the main source of pollution remains municipal utilities with dilapidated or faulty treatment facilities.