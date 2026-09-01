 The land commission wants to find out from the management of ATB what their plans are for the derelict supermarket in Mykolaiv

  • Tuesday

    1 September, 2026

  • 27.1°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 1 September , 2026 Tuesday

  • Mykolaiv • 27.1° Mainly clear

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Main News Municipality 7:29, 01 September, 2026

The land commission wants to find out from the management of ATB what their plans are for the derelict supermarket in Mykolaiv

Супермаркет у Соляних був зруйнований у 2022 році. Фото: архів NikVestiThe supermarket in Soliany was destroyed in 2022. Photo: NikVesti archive

The City Council’s Land Commission wishes to invite the management of the ATB branch to its next meeting. Councillors are concerned about the condition of the supermarket building in the Solyany neighbourhood, which was destroyed during shelling: the site remains unsafe, yet children are playing there. The committee members therefore wish to find out about plans for its future.

This was discussed at a meeting of the Mykolaiv City Council’s Land Commission on 26 August, according to NikVesti.

A revised draft resolution on allocating land for lease to «ATB» was prepared for the committee. However, the chair of the committee, Olena Nesterenko («Servant of the People»), said she was still reviewing the matter. She noted that the problem lay not in the allocation of the land, but in the condition of the building.

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«I’ve taken it back for further consideration because there are specific problems with the fact that the building is in a state of disrepair. Firstly, it’s not exactly a safe place to have it situated near residential developments. Furthermore, I have seen for myself children playing there: not teenagers, but 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds. They are running about and playing in this building, which is in a state of disrepair,» remarked Olena Nesterenko.

Councillor Hanna Remennikova («Propozytsiia») suggested that the owners could be invited to the committee meeting. Olena Nesterenko agreed with her.

«The issue here isn’t about granting the land plot: they were already leasing it. The issue is the safety of the children and the safety of the residents living near this building,» said Olena Nesterenko.

She noted that following the shelling, the condition of the building is unknown. It is frightening to walk there, especially during power cuts.

Супермаркет був зруйнований під час російського обстрілу у 2022 році. Фото: архів NikVestiCouncillors are concerned about the condition of the building. Photo: NikVesti archive

Ultimately, the councillors agreed to invite the management of the Mykolaiv branch of «ATB» to the committee so that they could outline their plans for the future of the plot of land and the possibility of ensuring safe passage near the building.

As a reminder, in August 2022, at around 5 am, Russian troops shelled a residential neighbourhood in Mykolaiv. Rockets struck a supermarket located near high-rise residential blocks.

As a result of the attack, the supermarket was completely destroyed. Neighbouring buildings were also severely damaged.

In August 2026, the Land Commission considered a draft resolution regarding the destroyed supermarket. The company «ATB-Torhstroi» approached the Mykolaiv City Council to request a 15-year lease on the plot of land on which the existing shop stands.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

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