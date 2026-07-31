Mykolaiv will transfer the land under the M-14 motorway to the state

Mykolaiv is to transfer to the state the land beneath the M-14 motorway at the entrance to the city. Photo: Road Service

Mykolaiv City Council has approved the transfer of a plot of land within the city limits, situated beneath the M-14 «Odesa — Melitopol — Novoazovsk» national motorway, from municipal to state ownership.

Councillors passed the relevant resolution during a city council session on 30 July, according to NikVesti.

The plot in question covers an area of 5.86 hectares and is situated at the entrance to Mykolaiv from the direction of Odesa.

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Before the vote, councillor Oleksandr Bereza asked for this issue to be considered separately. He explained that the decision was necessary to formally complete the transfer of the land plot under the road to the state.

«This is the entrance to Mykolaiv from the direction of Odesa. I know how much the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service is concerned with this issue. I therefore ask my colleagues to support this decision so that it is passed,» said Oleksandr Bereza.

As stated in the draft resolution, the basis for the transfer of the land was a request from the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in the Mykolaiv region. The plot is designated for the siting and operation of road transport and road infrastructure facilities.

It should be recalled that in February 2025, the Mykolaiv Regional Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service reported that it had completed repairs to the section of the M-14 «Odesa — Melitopol — Novoazovsk» at the entrance to Mykolaiv, having installed speed cameras and an in-motion weighing system there. Prior to this, in December 2023, the service announced that it would repair another section of the same road in the Mykolaiv region at a cost of 29.8 million hryvnias.