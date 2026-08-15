Pivdennoukrainsk plans to officially approve blue-and-black flag in support of captive soldiers

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Pivdennoukrainsk plans to officially adopt a blue and black flag. Illustrative photo: VinTime

The Pivdennoukrainsk City Territorial Community is proposing to officially adopt a flag symbolising support for servicemen who are being held captive or are missing in action under exceptional circumstances.

A draft resolution to this effect is set to be tabled for consideration at a city council meeting.

The flag in question is the blue-and-black «Between Heaven and Earth» flag. According to the draft resolution, it is proposed to adopt it as an official symbol of support for the families of servicemen who have gone missing under special circumstances.

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It should be noted that the flag originated as an initiative by the families of soldiers missing in action. Blue represents the sky, faith and light. Black represents the shadow of uncertainty in which the families find themselves.

In Pivdennoukrainsk, the initiative to use these symbols was put forward by the families of servicemen. A family member of a serviceman who went missing whilst defending Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity submitted a corresponding appeal to the city council.

The city council notes that the decision aims to support the families of captured and missing servicemen and to establish symbols of unity, hope and faith in the return of every defender within the community.

It is also proposed to adopt a black-and-white «Flag of Hope». The proposal envisages that both flags will be permanently displayed in a designated public space in Pivdennoukrainsk. However, the document does not currently specify a particular location.

The final decision on the adoption of the flags as official symbols of the community is to be taken by the city council members.

It should be recalled that on 16 April, members of the Mykolaiv Regional Council supported a change to the Mykolaiv region’s coat of arms. The version featuring Saint Nicholas was chosen.

The Heraldry Council attached to the Mykolaiv Regional Council identified two designs for the region’s new coat of arms, which were submitted to the councillors for consideration. These were the designs featuring Saint Nicholas and symbols of ancient Olbia.

The majority of local authorities in the Mykolaiv region supported the version of the region’s new coat of arms featuring Saint Nicholas. At the same time, two local authorities did not support either option.

In addition, councillors approved amendments to the Mykolaiv Regional Council’s honours. These relate to the designs of the awards, as the region’s symbols now feature Saint Nicholas. However, the symbols of ancient Olbia, which had been proposed for the regional coat of arms by the military, will now feature on the «For the Defence of Mykolaiv Region» medal.