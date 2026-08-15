Accessibility issues have been identified at the veterans’ office in Pivdennoukrainsk: the city council is exploring possible solutions

Accessibility issues have been identified at the veterans’ office in Pivdennoukrainsk. Illustrative photo: Seven Days

The veterans’ office in Pivdennoukrainsk, which has been operating for two years, does not meet accessibility standards. There are issues with the entrance and the toilet facilities. The premises are small, so it is not possible to make them accessible.

This was discussed at a meeting of the Pivdennoukrainsk City Council’s committee on housing policy and public utilities, according to NikVesti.

It has emerged that in November 2024, the «4.5.0» office was established in Pivdennoukrainsk, where veterans gather. Two specialist veterans’ support workers are based there.

Advertising

However, since then, the premises have faced issues regarding compliance with accessibility standards.

«At present, unfortunately, the entrance to the premises is not adapted for people with disabilities. There is also currently an issue with the toilet facilities. It is also very small: it is impossible to bring the room into compliance with the standards because it is narrow and there is no space,» said the speaker.

It was also mentioned that, in addition to the veterans’ office, the premises are rented by the local community centre: a seamstress and a clothing bank operate there, which were described as socially important services. During the inspection, the city authorities suggested that the community centre give up the premises and find new ones for themselves. Instead, the entire space would be converted into a veterans’ centre.

«We propose that the community centre give up the three premises, and the social services centre will officially take them on lease. Then we will be able to apply for grants both to carry out repairs and to create suitable conditions,» said the speaker.

So far, no alternative premises have been offered to the territorial centre. However, as Alla Dyzyk, director of the Pivdennoukrainsk City Centre for Social Services, explained, it is not possible to extend the toilet to meet accessibility standards. Consequently, they cannot take part in the grant competition or secure funding to resolve this issue.

«I’m disappointed that we’ve been working on this for two years. When you decided to set up the office, you set a condition: fit it out using grants. We did just that. We purchased 28 items and 51 pieces of equipment. Now it’s up and running. And now we’re making a few improvements and expanding… I invite you to visit, and I’d be happy to show you round and explain how we see things. Because we want veterans to be heard, and not just when people are posting hateful comments,» said Alla Dyzyk.

As a reminder, at building №46 on Spaska Street in Mykolaiv, where construction work was being carried out without permits, an inspection was conducted to check compliance with accessibility requirements, and violations were recorded. Permission from the ministry is being awaited to carry out the main inspection — into the unauthorised construction work.