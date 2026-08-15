 Accessibility issues have been identified at the veterans’ office in Pivdennoukrainsk: the city council is exploring possible solutions

  • Saturday

    15 August, 2026

  • 21.4°
    Clear sky

    Mykolaiv

  • 15 August , 2026 Saturday

  • Mykolaiv • 21.4° Clear sky

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Municipality 7:30, 15 August, 2026

Accessibility issues have been identified at the veterans’ office in Pivdennoukrainsk: the city council is exploring possible solutions

У Південноукраїнську знайшли проблеми з безбар'єрністю у ветеранському офісі. Ілюстративне фото Сім днівAccessibility issues have been identified at the veterans’ office in Pivdennoukrainsk. Illustrative photo: Seven Days

The veterans’ office in Pivdennoukrainsk, which has been operating for two years, does not meet accessibility standards. There are issues with the entrance and the toilet facilities. The premises are small, so it is not possible to make them accessible.

This was discussed at a meeting of the Pivdennoukrainsk City Council’s committee on housing policy and public utilities, according to NikVesti.

It has emerged that in November 2024, the «4.5.0» office was established in Pivdennoukrainsk, where veterans gather. Two specialist veterans’ support workers are based there.

Advertising

However, since then, the premises have faced issues regarding compliance with accessibility standards.

«At present, unfortunately, the entrance to the premises is not adapted for people with disabilities. There is also currently an issue with the toilet facilities. It is also very small: it is impossible to bring the room into compliance with the standards because it is narrow and there is no space,» said the speaker.

It was also mentioned that, in addition to the veterans’ office, the premises are rented by the local community centre: a seamstress and a clothing bank operate there, which were described as socially important services. During the inspection, the city authorities suggested that the community centre give up the premises and find new ones for themselves. Instead, the entire space would be converted into a veterans’ centre.

«We propose that the community centre give up the three premises, and the social services centre will officially take them on lease. Then we will be able to apply for grants both to carry out repairs and to create suitable conditions,» said the speaker.

So far, no alternative premises have been offered to the territorial centre. However, as Alla Dyzyk, director of the Pivdennoukrainsk City Centre for Social Services, explained, it is not possible to extend the toilet to meet accessibility standards. Consequently, they cannot take part in the grant competition or secure funding to resolve this issue.

«I’m disappointed that we’ve been working on this for two years. When you decided to set up the office, you set a condition: fit it out using grants. We did just that. We purchased 28 items and 51 pieces of equipment. Now it’s up and running. And now we’re making a few improvements and expanding… I invite you to visit, and I’d be happy to show you round and explain how we see things. Because we want veterans to be heard, and not just when people are posting hateful comments,» said Alla Dyzyk.

As a reminder, at building №46 on Spaska Street in Mykolaiv, where construction work was being carried out without permits, an inspection was conducted to check compliance with accessibility requirements, and violations were recorded. Permission from the ministry is being awaited to carry out the main inspection — into the unauthorised construction work.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

Recent news about: Yuzhnoukrainsk

A commission is being set up in Pivdennoukrainsk to investigate the reasons behind the financial crisis at the city hospital
In Pivdennoukrainsk, there are plans to repair the road along Nezalezhnosti Avenue at a cost of ₴6.6 million
A project for a new municipal cemetery is to be drawn up in Pivdennoukrainsk for ₴417,000
Advertising
Read more:
news
There are plans to set up a municipal funeral service in Pervomaisk

Alona Kokhanchuk
news
«Mykolaiv faces a budget shutdown at the end of the year», says City Council Secretary Falko

Alina Kvitko
news
Residents of Mykolaiv are complaining about a pharmacy in the city centre, near which syringes are being found

Alona Kokhanchuk
news
Violations of accessibility regulations have been identified at a building on Spaska Street in Mykolaiv: the unauthorised construction cannot yet be inspected

Julia Lukyanenko
news
At the Pervomaisk Lyceum, the head of the education department called the police because of damaged sockets

Darina Melnychuk
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Yuzhnoukrainsk

A project for a new municipal cemetery is to be drawn up in Pivdennoukrainsk for ₴417,000
In Pivdennoukrainsk, there are plans to repair the road along Nezalezhnosti Avenue at a cost of ₴6.6 million
A commission is being set up in Pivdennoukrainsk to investigate the reasons behind the financial crisis at the city hospital

Mykolaiv City Council has concluded that half a billion is needed to restore 51 schools

8 days ago

The Mykolaiv Department of Social Protection is to pay ₴4 million for child support services to a non-governmental organisation established a month ago