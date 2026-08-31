 At Lyceum №55 in Mykolaiv, the physics, chemistry and biology classrooms are to be refurbished at a cost of ₴1.6 million

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    31 August, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 31 August , 2026 Monday

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Main News Economy 16:34, 31 August, 2026

At Lyceum №55 in Mykolaiv, the physics, chemistry and biology classrooms are to be refurbished at a cost of ₴1.6 million

У Миколаєві оголосили тендер для оновлення кабінетів. Фото: ліцей №55, Миколаївська міська радаA tender has been announced in Mykolaiv to refurbish classrooms. Photo: Lyceum №55, Mykolaiv City Council

Plans are in place in Mykolaiv to replace the furniture in the classrooms and laboratories at Lyceum №55. The estimated cost of the procurement is 1.66 million hryvnias.

The relevant tender has been published on the Prozorro system, according to NikVesti.

This involves the procurement of furniture for five teaching rooms — the biology classroom, the physics classroom and laboratory, the chemistry classroom and laboratory, as well as two laboratory assistants’ rooms.

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In particular, the classrooms are to be fitted with pupils’ and teachers’ desks and chairs, demonstration tables, cupboards, shelves, sideboards, wall units and other equipment.

For the physics and chemistry laboratories, the plans include, amongst other things, workbenches for laboratory assistants, cupboards, base units with sinks, fume cupboards and furniture for storing equipment.

In total, the documentation specifies, amongst other things, 15 pupils’ desks and 30 chairs for the physics laboratory, and 15 desks and 30 chairs for the chemistry laboratory. For the physics classroom, 15 two-seater student desks and 30 chairs are to be purchased, and for the chemistry classroom, 12 two-seater desks and 24 chairs.

All the furniture is to be delivered directly to Mykolaiv Lyceum №55 by 30 November 2026.

Funding for the refurbishment of the classrooms

The documentation states that the procurement is linked to the creation of a modern educational space and is funded as part of an educational grant from the state budget. Co-funding from the local budget is also provided for. Under the terms of the programme, the local authority must provide at least 10 per cent co-funding, whilst the bulk of the funding — 90 per cent — comes from the state budget.

As is well known, in April 2026 the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for allocating 700 million hryvnias in educational grants for the creation of modern educational spaces.

Unlike the previous approach, where schools could receive individual items of equipment, the new programme provides for a comprehensive refurbishment of learning spaces. These funds can be used to purchase technology, multimedia equipment and furniture for biology, geography, mathematics, physics and chemistry classrooms, as well as for STEM laboratories.

The programme is being implemented as part of the reform of senior specialised schools — the third stage of the «New Ukrainian School» reform.

Schools eligible for the grant were those that joined the specialised upper secondary school network in 2027, or specialised lyceums. The school also had to provide face-to-face or blended learning and have at least 60 pupils in Year 8.

In July, the government also reallocated the funds from this grant. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the relevant decision on 29 July 2026 by Resolution №974. Under this allocation, 26.14 million hryvnias of the education grant were channelled to the Mykolaiv region to create a modern educational environment.

Author
Alina Kvitko
Alina Kvitko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, with experience in reporting and production editing, specializing in politics, reforms, photo reports and interviews.

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