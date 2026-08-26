Sienkevych and Reshetilov demonstrated to the «young congressman» that schools in Mykolaiv were ready for 1 September

Sienkevych, Reshetilov and a youth congressman inspected the readiness of schools in Mykolaiv ahead of 1 September. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, and Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych demonstrated to the regional head of the Youth Congress that schools were ready for the new academic year.

This was reported by the press office of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.

The officials inspected several schools in the city. Joining them on the tour were Deputy Mayor Serhii Korenev, Regional State Administration Deputy Heads Oleksandr Traitli and Valentin Haidarzhy, as well as the chair of the Mykolaiv Regional Youth Congress, Yevhen Yevsiukov, who represents the interests of the region’s youth and is tasked with gathering their proposals for subsequent presentation at regional and national levels.

The Congress is tasked with facilitating communication between young people and the authorities and involving them in the formation of administrative decisions.

Sienkevych, Reshetilov and a youth congress member checked the readiness of schools in Mykolaiv ahead of 1 September. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Sienkeviyh, Reshetilov and the youth congressman checked the readiness of schools in Mykolaiv ahead of 1 September. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Sienkevych, Reshetilov and a youth congressman checked the readiness of schools in Mykolaiv ahead of 1 September. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

Together with those present, they inspected the shelters and canteens in the schools. In both schools, contractors had not yet completed the refurbishment work: in the first case, they aim to complete the canteen by the end of August, whilst in the other, it will be operational by October.

Heorhii Reshetilov asked Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych to personally oversee this matter to ensure the deadlines are met.

Heorhii Reshetilov asked the mayor to personally oversee the deadlines for the work. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

«Providing schoolchildren with high-quality and nutritious meals is one of the state’s priorities today, and our task is to ensure its proper implementation at regional and local authority level,» said Heorhii Reshetilov.

Valentin Haidarzhi and Oleksandr Traitli are to monitor the progress of these tasks on a weekly basis.

Oleksandr Traitli. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Valentyn Haidarzhy. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

As a reminder, Yevhen Yevsiukov was elected chair of the Mykolaiv Regional Youth Congress on 23 June during the constituent assembly. He was the sole candidate for the post, and his candidacy was supported by the majority of delegates. Previously, Yevsiukov headed the Youth Council under the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.

From 7 to 9 August, the Tiligul Games-2026 regional youth games took place in the Mykolaiv region, bringing together over 350 participants. On 8 August, as part of the event, the first meeting of the Mykolaiv Regional Youth Congress was held, attended by the Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, the Chair of the Regional Council, Anton Tabunschyk, and the Acting Head of the Regional State Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov.