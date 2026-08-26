New catchment areas have been allocated to schools in Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, catchment areas for the city’s schools have been approved. Illustrative photo: NikVesti

Catchment areas have been allocated to schools, grammar schools and lyceums in Mykolaiv. The Department of Education has linked this to compliance with legal requirements and children’s access to educational establishments. In total, this concerns 59 educational establishments.

This decision was adopted today, 26 August, by the Executive Committee of Mykolaiv City Council, according to NikVesti.

Svitlana Makarova, Deputy Head of the Mykolaiv Department of Education, told members of the Executive Committee that, in accordance with the law, all educational establishments providing primary and basic general secondary education must have a designated catchment area.

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«That is why we have today redistributed the catchment areas so that our lyceums, which include primary schools and gymnasium classes, have designated catchment areas. This is necessary to ensure children’s access to quality education,» noted Svitlana Makarova.

The members of the Executive Committee had no questions, so the decision was approved.

As a reminder, the Executive Committee has determined which schools in Mykolaiv will operate with a mix of face-to-face and distance learning. The school year will run from 1 September to 30 June. Teaching will take place in three formats — face-to-face, distance learning and blended learning — depending on the security situation. If necessary, the format may be changed during the year.

In the spring, the Department of Education forecast that 2,500 Year 1 pupils were expected in Mykolaiv by 1 September.